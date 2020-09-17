TSMC outlines its roadmap for the coming years: 5nm chips for this year and 3nm in 2022

TSMC, the world’s largest chipmaker, has held its annual conference to announce the company’s plans. This time eyes are on future 3nm architecture, the technology they will use to produce it, and the steps in between before getting there.

The Taiwanese manufacturer is in charge of producing the chips of the industry’s greats. For example, it is responsible for producing Apple’s A chips for iPhones, but also Huawei Kirin. On the other hand Qualcomm, Nvidia or MediaTek are some of their clients as well. That is why the developments and advances that TSMC achieves are key to the development of the technology industry. The great challenge in recent years? The miniaturization of chips and their efficiency.

5 nm for this year, 3 nm for 2022, 2 nm for the future

In recent years, the architecture par excellence that we have seen in the processors of most brands is 7 nm, an architecture that is already more than mature that will now give way to the next. TSMC with the help of its partners has been working on 5 nm for a while, now it is time for its mass production.

They have announced that in this second quarter of 2020 is when full-scale production of the 5nm chips has started. Most likely, Apple will be the first major TSMC customer to get 5nm chips, the rumored A14 Bionic chip coming in iPhones this fall. TSMC promised that it was going to be and it has been. These chips in principle have a 15% higher performance compared to 7nm chips, as well as a 30% lower power consumption.

Next year TSMC announces that it will continue at 5 nm, albeit with an improved node, the N5P. This new node promises 10% less energy consumption and a performance of around 5% higher. These figures must always be taken with a grain of salt, they depend to a great extent on the design of each client and how they integrate it into the devices.

By 2022 is for when the market arrival of the 3nm chips from TSMC thanks to node N3, some chips that it has been working on for a while as we saw. Here the improvements again are around 15% over the 5nm chips and their power consumption is also expected to be reduced by up to 30%.

And after 3 nm? The 2 nm is the next step for TSMC, although we will still have to wait to see how it gets there and especially when. There are rumors that TSMC could experiment with new materials beyond silicon for architectures smaller than 3 nm, such as carbon nanotubes. There is time for us to see how that progresses.