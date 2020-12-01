Tech GiantsAppleTech NewsElectronics

TSMC to manufacture 3 nanometer chipsets for Apple

By Abraham
0
11
Abraham

It starts the last week of November, we are one step away from next year and the technological innovations continue year after year to amaze users, this time we tell you about the innovations in terms of Apple chips as it has been rumored that the TSMC company will make 3 nanometer chipsets for Apple in the years to come.

This news arises according to the mentions they have had

in recent days on the networks and is that Apple’s chip supplier, TSMC, has concluded the construction of a new plant in which 3-nanometer chipsets will be manufactured, In addition to this, the company expects to start production during the second half of 2022.

As is known, Apple and Samsung are currently the only two companies that work with commercial 5-nanometer chipsets , in the case of Apple, these include the powerful A14 Bionic that we can see within the recent iPhone 12 and iPad Air 4, and of course the new M1 chip designed especially for Macs.

Geekbench for iPad Air 4

According to the news, this state-of-the-art manufacturing process is said to allow both the A14 and M1 to be faster and more efficient than previously manufactured chipsets , this has been a personal hallmark for the bitten apple brand and for therefore an even more advanced manufacturing process thanks to TSMC is around the year.

According to a Digitimes report, the Taiwanese company, TSMC, officially known as the Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, completed the structure of a new chipset plant this week with a ceremony marking the completion of the plant structure for its 3nm factory in the South Taiwan Science Park (STSP), expecting commercial production to begin at the factory in 2022.

TSMC will manufacture 3 nanometer chipsets possibly in the second half of 2021

According to various sources, it is said that TSMC, which is the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer, initially planned to start trial production later this year , however, the global COVID-19 pandemic caused outages that forced the company to delay those plans until the following year.

At iOSMac:   Foxconn and Pegatron would open new plants in Latin America, is the iPhone ‘made in Mexico’ coming? (Opinion)

Mac M1

Furthermore, it is believed that TSMC will continue to use FinFET (fin field effect transistor) transistor designs for its 3nm chipsets. On the other hand, Samsung recently confirmed an investment of USD 116 billion for the manufacture of its own 3 nm chipsets, this leads to a change from FinFET designs to GAA (gate-all-around) for the South Korean giant.

Finally, TSMC is expected to use GAA designs, which are believed to be more efficient than FinFET, and will be incorporated for future 2 nanometer chipsets , however they are not expected to go into mass production until 2024.

Chips

Under this recent news, Apple’s chipsets are likely to continue to be manufactured using a 5nm processor for at least another year , releasing its first 3nm chip possibly by late 2022 or early 2023 and incorporating them into future iPhones.

Follow us on Google News

