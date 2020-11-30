TSMC to manufacture 3 nanometer chipsets for Apple

It starts the last week of November, we are one step away from next year and the technological innovations continue year after year to amaze users, this time we tell you about the innovations in terms of Apple chips as it has been rumored that the TSMC company will manufacture 3 nanometer chipsets for Apple for years to come.

This news arises according to the mentions they have had in recent days on the networks and is that Apple’s chip supplier, TSMC, has concluded the construction of a new plant in which 3 nanometer chipsets will be manufactured, in addition to this the company expects to start production during the second half of 2022.

As is known, Apple and Samsung are currently the only two companies that work with commercial 5 nanometer chipsetsIn the case of Apple, these include the powerful A14 Bionic that we can see in the recent iPhone 12 and iPad Air 4, and of course the new M1 chip designed especially for Macs.

According to the news, this state-of-the-art manufacturing process is said to allow both the A14 and M1 faster and more efficient than previously manufactured chipsets, this has been a personal hallmark for the bitten apple brand and therefore an even more advanced manufacturing process thanks to TSMC is just around the year.

According to a Digitimes report, the Taiwanese company, TSMC, officially known as the Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, completed the structure of a new chipset plant this week with a ceremony that marks completion of plant structure for its 3nm factory at the South Taiwan Science Park (STSP), expecting commercial production to begin at the factory in 2022.

TSMC will manufacture 3 nanometer chipsets possibly in the second half of 2021

According to various sources, it is said that TSMC, which is the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer, initially planned to start trial production later this yearHowever, the global COVID-19 pandemic caused disruptions that forced the company to delay those plans until the following year.