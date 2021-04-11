web
TSMC to participate in semiconductor shortage summit

Brian Adam
It is believed that TSMC, assembly of Apple products, will participate in the virtual summit of the White House on Monday. In this it will be discussed with executives of rival companies and chip producers, to find a solution to the global shortage of semiconductors.

Apple partner TSMC to participate in semiconductor shortage summit at the White House

The United States and governments around the world are willing to solve the problem of the shortage of semiconductors, because of the problems for the producers of devices to acquire sufficient supplies. In the same way, this is also affecting Apple, having trouble finding supplies for some components for your new devices.

As part of an attempt to find a solution, the White House will hold a virtual summit on Monday. Which will include CEOs and other executives from major producers. According to CNBC, Intel, Dell, Samsung HP, Alphabet, GM and other major players in the sector will be present.

Although Apple is not on the list, it is believed that they participate in the discussions, it is represented in the TSMC proceedings. The chip assembler that works with Apple for all of its A series and the new Apple Silicons, is investing heavily to manufacture in the United States.

TSMC’s plans include a factory in Arizona for the production of chips, an effort valued at approximately $ 12 billion. Which is very likely to provide some capacity intended for Apple products. In March, its board approved the issuance of bonds valued at 743 million dollars to find financing to increase its production. The company has already declared that it planned to spend 100 billion dollars in the next three years, to improve its production and reduce costs.

LThe summit will be hosted by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and NEC Director Brian Deese, and will also be joined by Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. The session will discuss President Joe Biden’s American Employment Plan, as well as how to improve the US semiconductor supply chain.

