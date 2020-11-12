Latest news

TUI makes one last brazen attempt to exploit German generosity

By Brian Adam
TUI has canceled Santa’s trips to Lapland, but its CEO, Friedrich Joussen, could receive an advance gift from Angela Merkel in the form of a $ 1.8 billion ransom. With the markets celebrating the Pfizer vaccine and other companies raising capital, it looks like a festive slap in the face of taxpayers.

The largest tour operator in Europe can certainly claim difficulties. Revenue collapsed 98% year-on-year in its latest quarter due to restrictions. Joussen has cut costs by 70%, and has already received from the Government 3,000 million between capital and credits.

In a zero-reserve environment, the new money could give Joussen six months of time, assuming operating costs of $ 300 million a month. That could keep the lights on until a vaccine is widely available, travel restrictions are relaxed, and vacationers resume reservations before the crucial summer season.

The new funds could also help address the leverage problem. TUI has a net debt of 5.9 billion, equivalent to about 6 times the EBITDA of 2021. At least part of the extra capital will be in the form of shares or convertible bonds. Lowering the multiple to a more manageable 4 times would imply raising 1.9 billion more capital.

Still, it could probably raise all of that from shareholders, including Russian steel magnate Alexei Mordashov. It is true that a 1.9 billion rights issue would be equivalent to almost three quarters of its market value, which would imply a serious dilution for those who did not attend. But delaying that dilution is not the government’s job.

The markets are certainly receptive. The stock is up a fifth since Monday, and Lufthansa and Carnival are raising money. At the very least, Joussen can expect harsh terms. In August, the government applied interest of 9.5% on a convertible bond. While that may ease the burden on taxpayers, the case for more bailouts appears weak.

