Tuismitheoirí na Gaeltachta looking for young Youtube stars with Irish

Tuismitheoirí na Gaeltachta is offering a € 40,000 contract to a production company or individual based in the Gaeltacht to develop entertaining content in Irish for young people for the organisation’s YouTube channel and social platforms.

As part of the new project, the organization intends for young Gaeltacht Youtubers to make videos about computer games or new or other toys.

The organization also hopes to develop the content available in Irish on Tik Tok and other social platforms that are of interest to young people.

Speaking to Tuairisc.ie, the Head of Gaeltacht Parents, Sorcha Ní Chéilleachair, said that there is a need to increase the interactive content in Irish online that is available to young people, especially during this time of pandemic.

“Since the introduction of intensive locking, young people have been spending much more time online and in front of the screen. We have to accept that it is part of contemporary life and to provide the same kind of entertainment in Irish.

“While there is a lot of content in Irish on social media, we recognize that interactive content is scarce. This is very popular in English, ”she said.

Development, production and marketing work mentioned in the offer, including ‘developing the Tuismitheoirí na Gaeltachta brand on YouTube and other social media’, ‘showing videos with Irish language YouTube stars in the various dialects’,’ videos about computer games demonstrating a replica of Minecraft, Among Us, Mario ‘and’ developing, using and disseminating Irish vocabulary related to computer games and other online content ‘.

Ní Chéilleachair said that this type of work involves “specific skills and expertise” and that it was important that the work was of a high standard.

"Anything that is available in English for the children we want to have the same or better standard available in Irish," said Sorcha Ní Chéilleachair, Head of Gaeltacht Parents.

Applications will be accepted until 11 November 2020.