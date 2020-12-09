TuLotero, the app to play the Christmas Lottery without leaving home

One of the most endearing moments of the year is approaching: celebration of the Christmas Lottery Draw, which marks the beginning of the Christmas holidays, and is a special time to share good wishes with loved ones in the form of a tenth or participation. This year, marked by the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing measures, has prevented travel and lottery purchases in destination places, and has caused all kinds of security precautions to be taken when going to an administration of Christmas lottery.

For this reason, this year, more than ever, the possibility of buying the Christmas Lottery online plays a fundamental role. One of the best apps that you can use to play the lottery online is TuLotero, a free app in which you can buy your Christmas ticket without waiting, without paying commissions and with total security, among many other advantages that we are going to tell you in this article.

With TuLotero you can buy, without worries and from home, Christmas tickets in any province of Spain. In total, more than 60,000 different numbers are available in 386 Administrations spread throughout the national territory.

The number is kept in the administration where it is acquired, the bets are processed by associated official administrations of the State Lottery and Betting network and you will never lose your ticket: it remains registered on your mobile phone and associated with your phone number . But also, if you wish, you have ways to receive your ticket physically, with delivery by courier or with priority collection -no queues- in the Administration.

Registration in the TuLotero app is very fast. The app is free, you do not pay commissions when you buy your tickets and, in addition, you receive push notifications with the results of your raffles, so you will forget about having to “check your number”. You will know instantly if you have won. If you are awarded, you will collect your prize instantly in your bank account, without commissions and completely anonymously.

In addition, with TuLotero you can easily share your Christmas tenth with friends and family. You just have to select them in your phone book and each one will receive their prize in their user account. If you want to play with colleagues from work, friends from the gym, etc. … you can create a group of up to 100 people. Each one must recharge their balance in the application and you will be able to play in a common way, each receive their part of the prize… and all in the most comfortable way.

Last year TuLotero distributed the Gordo, the second prize, the third prize, a fourth prize and two fifth prizes in the 2019 Christmas Lottery Draw. This year, surely the TuLotero app will once again occupy number 1 in the download rankings at Christmas and much of the rain of millions falls among the users of this application, which you can download for free for both iOS and Huawei mobiles from its own application store.

If you have an Android mobile you can also use it, following a few simple steps. Google Play Store, the Google application store, does not allow lottery apps, so you will have to do the following:

Download the App from the TuLotero website. An .apk file will download that you will need to open and install. Of course, you must access the “Security” area in the settings menu on your Android mobile phone to activate “Unknown sources”. Thus, you can install external applications such as TuLotero, which is 100% secure, on your mobile. Watch this video if you have any questions:

Get a share of 1 euro with TreceBits

In addition, so that you can enjoy the most comfortable way to buy Christmas Lottery from anywhere, if you download the TuLotero app and register for the first time indicating the code “Trecebits” you will receive a free participation of one euro of the number of TuLotero de Navidad .

The steps to do them are very simple.

You just have to download the TuLotero app for iOS or Huawei phones, or its APK for Android as we explained above. Once this is done, go to the menu on the left and click on the “Activate Promotions” section.

There you will have to include the code “Thirteenbits” and validate.

With this, you will already have your 1 euro share. If you want to buy more shares, you can do so in the “Peñas” section.

And in the section “My tickets” you will see your participation.

Remember that this promotion is valid for all new users who register in the app. Good luck! Hopefully that is the winning number!

