Tunden to Tenoch Huerta on Twitter after resurfacing a meme in which he joked about the lethality of COVID-19: “It’s fartingly deadly”

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

This Sunday, a publication of the actor reappeared on Twitter Tenoch Huerta which sparked the outrage of thousands of users.

In the message, published on March 14, the protagonist of Narcos Mexico joked about COVID-19, and made fun of the virus’s low lethality meme with a meme.

“We are in phase 1. Some infected by traveling or being with travelers. When we are in phase 2, I will surely get sick like many more because that mother is very contagious, but fartingly deadly 0.7%”Reads Tenoch Huerta’s tweet.

Along with his comment, the Ariel Award winner shared a meme from the cartoons of South Park, in which it appears the character of Stan Marsh taking care of his sick father.

“Goodbye son … Take care of your mother … She has given me COVID-19 and I only have a 98% chance of surviving”, says the man to his son in the cartoon.

The meme seemed amusing to Tenoch Huerta, who said in his tweet that if he got sick he hoped he wouldn’t look as “ridiculous” as Stan Marsh’s father.

The Mexican actor uploaded his publication a day before Spain decreed a strict confinement due to the spread of COVID-19, and three weeks after Italy shielded itself from the rapid transmission of the virus, and the saturation of hospitals. At that moment, in Mexico there were 26 positive cases and no deaths, and the famous’s message got 1,200 retweets and 4,100 likes.

Now, nine months later, the picture is very different. In the Republic, 117,876 people lost their lives due to coronavirus. The fatality rate in the country is not 0.7%, but is close to 10%, the highest in Latin America. This means that one in ten Mexicans dies after contracting the disease.

In total 1,313,675 people have been infected, and in entities such as the State of Mexico or Mexico City the current situation is alarming, due to the collapse of the hospitals.

Guanajuato, Nuevo León, Tabasco, Jalisco, Querétaro, Coahuila, Puebla and Zacatecas follow in number of active cases, and together they account for more than two thirds (83%) of the country’s infections.

Given these data, it is clear that the lethality of the coronavirus is not a subject to be taken as a joke. And that is why, after the publication of Tenoch Huerta resurfaced this Sunday, the artist was showered with criticism and became a trend on Twitter.

“I come from the future, and the victims of COVID-19, in the country with the highest fatality rate and the doctors of the collapsed health system already exhausted, say that they didn’t like your joke. And me neither”, wrote @ximeimeidelagua.

“Hello, I come from the future to tell you that Tenoch is a ***. Better take care. Don’t be like Tenoch “added @recklesscondor.

“After 100,000 deaths, I believe that Mr. Tenoch’s tweet aged very badly”, @ Rsk8sp pointed out.

“Tenoch being Tenoch … More than 100,000 dead later, what do you think @TenochHuerta? Do you still want to make jokes? Does it still seem ridiculous to you? ”Commented @ GlodeJo07.

At the moment, Tenoch Huerta has not commented on the controversy that sparked off on Twitter, but alreadyn previous occasions, he had to apologize for comments he made through the social network.

This is what happened when he gave his opinion on the Emilio Lozoya case, the former CEO of Pemex who was accused of corruption, and about the people who would have received millionaire bribes.

“Let them be shot on their backs and buried face down. Or that they leave them free for half an hour in a zócalo to burst with people “, said the protagonist of Here in the earth.

“They already informed me that the death penalty for treason was modified by Fox, very clever. So, with 40 years, all those who voted for the energy reform are enough. Happy end … they’re coming, “he added.

After the stir it caused on Twitter, Tenoch deleted his first tweet and offered a public apology.

“Apologies for the tweet yesterday, It was chatter that, taken out of context, sounds terrible, which is why I deleted it and I take responsibility for it. Of course I do not support the death penalty, “he wrote.

|