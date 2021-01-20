Turkey bans advertising on Twitter and Pinterest

- Advertisement -

The government of Turkey has prohibited Twitter – and Periscope, although this app is in the process of being closed – and Pinterest from showing advertising on their platforms.

The authorities threaten to reduce the bandwidth of these social networks if they do not have an office and local representatives

The measure comes as a consequence of the application of a strict law in which companies are obliged to have an office in the country and have local representatives. Those companies that do not comply with this imposition face a series of penalties, such as the one just imposed by the highest Turkish authority on Information and Communication (BTK).

The new legislation allows the country’s authorities remove content from social networks, although the ban on the use of these social networks is not considered among the possible penalties, as if it was allowed in the past. Now they can only penalize them by eliminating content, and that is why advertising is withdrawn from these platforms until they have local representation in the country.

Along with this measure, as noted by the Minister of Transport, Fatih Sayan, if these companies continue without having a local office in the future, the bandwidth that Twitter and Pinterest can use will be reduced by 50% in the next month of April, and will reach up to 90% less in May. “We will do whatever is necessary to protect the data, privacy and rights of our nation,” said the mandatory on Twitter. “We will never allow digital fascism to advance in Turkey.”

Other social networks, to avoid the blockade, have already hired local representatives or have expressed their intention to do so. This is the case of Facebook, although the company has warned that if the person in charge of the social network in Turkey receives pressure from the government regarding the content that can or cannot be published on the platform, they will leave.

YouTube and Google have also complied with the new legislation, something that according to Amnesty International in Turkey poses “a serious danger that they will become instrument of state censorship«, As published by its highest representative in the country on Twitter.

