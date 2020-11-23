Turn any video into a storyboard with Storyboarder

Before recording a video clip, we always deserve to have a storyboard that reflects everything we will do, the so-called storyboard. This does not allow to know specifically the shots that will be taken and even how they should be organized in the final product. So, it is a vital element in the creation of any audiovisual material. In that sense, the tool that we will present to you next has the ability to convert an edited video into a storyboard take by take.

Its name is Storyboard possibility, it is excellent to know how any video we upload is built.

Converting a ready video into a storyboard? Easy and automatic

Those who are starting out in the world of audiovisual creation always need examples to become familiar with the process. Knowing how the videos that inspire us are constructed is a way of integrating ourselves and understanding much more everything that this task involves. That’s why the ability to turn a ready video into a storyboard is wonderful, and Storyboarder makes it possible.

Basically his job is to deconstruct the edited videos, to achieve this, he recognizes the shots and their cuts, separates and organizes them. The best thing is that all this is done automatically and our only intervention will be to upload the video in MP4 format. It should be noted that the service is free and does not merit going through registration processes for its use.

Once you have the video in MP4 format that you want to convert into a storyboard on hand, go to the website. There you will immediately receive the button to select the file and the rest will be to wait a few seconds for the video processing to finish. At the end, you will have each shot organized in a CSV file and the shots in HTML where you can easily view them.

If you are learning about video editing, recording and creation in general, this tool will help you better understand everything involved.

To prove it, follow this link.

.