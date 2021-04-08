Turn photos into pencil drawings with Image To Sketch

- Advertisement -

Image editing a task that has become everyday and extremely easy to carry out. At this time, anyone with this need can carry out the requirements they have in a very short time. In addition, we can have options powered by AI, capable of doing a lot of the work for us. In that sense, we will show you a tool to convert photos into drawings through AI.

Its name is Image To Sketch and all you have to do is upload a photo for the AI ​​to convert it into a pencil drawing.

An AI capable of converting photos into drawings

Previously we have presented many tools capable of changing the appearance of photos with effects. This is achieved from predefined filters that are simply applied on the photo, as if it were a mask. For its part, AI works differently because it is not a repetitive task. Instead, the AI ​​analyzes the images and, as each case is different, applies a different treatment to provide results.

This is exactly what happens with Image To Sketch’s ability to convert photos into drawings. It is not a filter, but the system will analyze the image that we upload to basically draw it. It should be noted that the service is free and it will only take us one step.

Upon entering the Image To Sketch website, you will be greeted immediately by the workspace. There you will see a box where you must drag the photos that you want to convert into drawings. Once you do, the site will load the image and immediately begin to process it. This step will not take more than a minute, although it depends on the size of the photo.

Upon completion, a series of results will be displayed in different styles. Just below, they have the download button with which you can save the photo that you have just converted into a drawing. So you can give a new style to your images, just by uploading them to this service.

To prove it, follow this link.

