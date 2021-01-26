Turn your Android device into a webcam with IVCam

- Advertisement -

The webcam is a hardware device that has gone through its moments of glory and also others where it has been forgotten. These days we can say that it is living a good time considering all the uses it has for creating content. However, the old models may not work as well as we need. Therefore, we will present a way to turn your Android into a webcam.

To achieve this, we will take advantage of the IVCam application capable of taking advantage of the camera of any Android smartphone to transmit images to the PC.

Don’t have a webcam? Your Android can save you

The incorporation of cameras in smartphones opened up a huge world of possibilities that we can witness today. That is, beyond taking photos and recording videos, at the moment we can find multiple apps that provide new functions to the camera. One of them is the possibility of being used as a webcam, transmitting the captured image to the computer.

To make it happen, we will need to install IVCam on both the computer and the smartphone. Additionally, we have to connect both devices on the same WiFi network so that they can be recognized. It should also be noted that the application is completely free.

Once the applications are installed on the devices, it only remains to run them on each one. From the computer you will be able to see when your smartphone is detected and you will only have to confirm the action. Once the transmission of the image begins, you can configure it as you want from your Android.

It should be noted that once connected, you can use it for video conferences in Zoom and any video call app. Likewise, if you need to use recording software, you can capture the camera. To do this, everything will be a matter of going to the configuration of the software you use and using IVCam as the default camera.

IVCam is a very reliable application for these purposes and if you don’t have a webcam, the one on your Android could work very well. It has support for HD video and also support for sound. So, if you want to turn your Android into a webcam, follow this link.

