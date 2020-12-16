Tech News

Turn your Android into a remote control for the browser with Netclicker

By Brian Adam
We have all gone through that moment where we want to change the movie or video that is played, but we do not want to stop and go to the computer. At that time we always want to have some kind of remote control for the computer or the browser. The good news is that this is a real possibility and therefore, we will present an application that will allow you to control the playback of videos and movies from your Android.

Its name is Netclicker, an app that we must incorporate in the smartphone and also in the browser to change what we are seeing without having to get up.

Do you want to change the video? Try this remote control for the browser

There is no doubt that the remote control is a symbol of the convenience brought by technology. A device capable of executing actions from a distance by simply pointing at the equipment we want to manage. At this time, these devices have evolved and current technology allows communication over wireless networks. In that sense, Netclicker is capable of establishing a connection through a QR code to change, pause, advance or delay the content that is played in Chrome.

It should be noted that Netclicker so far is compatible with Netflix and YouTube. This means that you can enter any of these platforms from the Netclicker mobile app, choose what to see and have this played in the browser.

To have access to these functions you will first have to install the Netclicker Chrome extension. Then install the application on your smartphone And as we mentioned above, scan the QR code to pair. Then this, everything will be a matter of getting comfortable, reviewing the catalog from your smartphone and playing whatever you want without getting up. Netclicker is undoubtedly an app that more than one will want to try, in order to enjoy the comfort of managing the content they want to see from Android.

