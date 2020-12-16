Turn your photos into a painting with a simple click on AI Art Personalization

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Filters for photographs represent a widely used element today. Just take a walk through the various social networks to find dozens of photos that have been retouched with filters. These provide the versatility of giving many effects to the images and in that sense, we want to present you a solution that will turn your photos into a painting.

Its name is AI Art Personalization, a website powered by Artificial Intelligence that is in beta version, but offers very good results.

Turn your photos into a painting with one click

A very attractive point of filters at the moment is that the applications that offer them allow them to be applied with a single click. This means that we should not face a complex editing process, but it all comes down to choosing the one we want and applying it. AI Art Personalization works in the same way, although with a precision rate that increases more and more, thanks to the automatic learning algorithm.

As we mentioned before, the application is in its beta version, however, converting your photos into a painting is a very successful process. Best of all, our job will only be to upload the image and download it.

To do this, go to the AI ​​Art Personalization website and on the main screen you will receive a description and an example of what it can do. Scroll down the interface and you will find the area where you must drag the image to upload it. Then, click on the “Remix” button and after a few seconds your photo will be a work of art.

Being Artificial Intelligence, the results will be refined as the algorithm continues to train. Although there are alternatives with more options, this one gives a sample of what AI can do and how it could be developed much more in the future.

To prove it, follow this link.

.