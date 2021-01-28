Turn your smartphone or tablet into a secondary screen with Deskreen

- Advertisement -

Depending on the number of applications we use and the nature of our work, it can be a great idea to use multiple screens. This type of environment allows us a better organization of everything we do, in addition to having everything in the foreground. It is often thought that for this it is strictly necessary to have a monitor. Therefore, today we will present a way to turn your smartphone or tablet into a secondary screen.

To achieve this, we will take advantage of an application called Deskreen that will allow us to transmit the image to the devices.

Do you need a secondary screen? Try with your tablet

If, for example, we need to keep you monitoring installations or the status of a link, while writing a report, it is best to have two screens. This configuration of the environment puts the focus of our attention in front of us, preventing us from changing windows frequently. But if you don’t have a monitor, this secondary screen could be your tablet or also your smartphone. This is where Deskreen comes in with the ability to transmit the image from the computer to the device wirelessly.

In addition, it is a completely free application and compatible with Windows, MacOS and Linux. Its configuration and use is extremely simple and in a matter of a few minutes you will have your secondary screen ready.

The process begins with the installation of the application on the computer and the smartphone, you can find them in the link at the end of the article. Next, make sure that both devices are connected to the same WiFi network.

Then, you will only have to scan the QR code that will be displayed on the computer and define if you want to show the entire screen or an active window.

In case you use a tablet without a camera, you can quickly connect by entering the IP address below the QR code. In this way, you can connect as many devices as you want to your computer and use them as secondary screens. If you are looking for a way to improve your productivity, these support screens can probably help you.

To get Deskreen, follow this link.

