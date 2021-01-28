Tech News

Turn your smartphone or tablet into a secondary screen with Deskreen

By Brian Adam
0
0
2021 01 27 13 35 01.jpg
2021 01 27 13 35 01.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Depending on the number of applications we use and the nature of our work, it can be a great idea to use multiple screens. This type of environment allows us a better organization of everything we do, in addition to having everything in the foreground. It is often thought that for this it is strictly necessary to have a monitor. Therefore, today we will present a way to turn your smartphone or tablet into a secondary screen.

To achieve this, we will take advantage of an application called Deskreen that will allow us to transmit the image to the devices.

Do you need a secondary screen? Try with your tablet

If, for example, we need to keep you monitoring installations or the status of a link, while writing a report, it is best to have two screens. This configuration of the environment puts the focus of our attention in front of us, preventing us from changing windows frequently. But if you don’t have a monitor, this secondary screen could be your tablet or also your smartphone. This is where Deskreen comes in with the ability to transmit the image from the computer to the device wirelessly.

In addition, it is a completely free application and compatible with Windows, MacOS and Linux. Its configuration and use is extremely simple and in a matter of a few minutes you will have your secondary screen ready.

The process begins with the installation of the application on the computer and the smartphone, you can find them in the link at the end of the article. Next, make sure that both devices are connected to the same WiFi network.

Then, you will only have to scan the QR code that will be displayed on the computer and define if you want to show the entire screen or an active window.

In case you use a tablet without a camera, you can quickly connect by entering the IP address below the QR code. In this way, you can connect as many devices as you want to your computer and use them as secondary screens. If you are looking for a way to improve your productivity, these support screens can probably help you.

To get Deskreen, follow this link.

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

PS5 to the max! The best televisions to play the PlayStation 5 with all its graphic potential

Brian Adam - 0
At this point, if you have managed to get your money back after buying one PS5You may be interested in buying a TV to...
Read more
Tech News

Official Plex Arcade: Retrogaming streaming service with Atari

Brian Adam - 0
After bringing 80 free TV channels to Italy, the Plex streaming service has now decided to wink to gamers, more precisely to retrogaming lovers....
Read more
Tech News

IGN Seismology, an app with all the information about earthquakes in Spain

Brian Adam - 0
The study of seismic movements has achieved that these natural phenomena do not represent the same as a century ago, for example....
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©