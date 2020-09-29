Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2, Review

Turtle beach is one of the brands of accessories specialized in video games that has prepared for the new generation of consoles with its new line of headphones. Such is the case of Stealth 600 Gen 2 that we analyzed last August and now it is the turn of the Stealth 700 Gen 2, which we evaluate in its version of Xbox One.

Drawing from the core DNA of the brand, these headphones are compatible with both the Xbox One, future Xbox series x and S, as well as smartphones and PC’s. Specifically with the latter, it is necessary to have the official Xbox wireless adapter to be able to synchronize them, unless the computer is compatible with this transmission protocol. We tried it with a motherboard assembly MPG 570 of M: YES via bluetooth and they were recognized as such, but they did not work, they appeared paired in the “other devices” section.

Design

Unlike the Stealth 600 Gen 2, these have a more robust construction that is noticeable to the naked eye, but that retains elements such as being designed for people with glasses. The headband and hinge are reinforced with metal for durability. On the other hand, the synthetic leather cushions with memory foam and gel Aerofit, they keep the ears fresh during long periods of play and we would dare to say that they are the most comfortable on the market. In contrast to other headphones of the same price point, these do not include a USB transmitter nor 3.5mm input, they only have master volume washers, chat, power button, one to activate Superhearing mode, another for synchronization with Xbox One or Series X and S consoles, as well as one to pair bluetooth devices, without set aside your input USB-C to charge them.

The omnidirectional microphone is discreetly hidden in the left ear cup and this is activated or deactivated depending on whether or not it is bent. The material at first glance has a premium finish that differentiates it from the linear 600 in matte tones.

50mm speakers with drivers Nanoclear neodymium they support frequencies of 20 hz – 22 khz and the battery is 1000 mAh.

Sound quality

For wireless, the audio is good, it sounds clear and balanced. The basses compared to the other linear, have greater presence and the best thing is that you can calibrate them directly with the app from your smartphone. Even if you have them synchronized with the console, this feature seemed fabulous because it does not affect the experience. For all shooting title players, the function Superhuman Hearing highlights the sounds of the footsteps, giving a certain competitive advantage in this type of game.

We tested both games, music, movies and even used them as hands-free and the performance was excellent.

The microphone provides a clean sound without distortion, we tested these by recording our voice, during streaming and playing.

software

Through the application of Audio Hub, same that we tested in a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G with Android and which is also available in ios, you can monitor the battery charge level, calibrate the level and volume of the Superhuman Hearing, the presets for the game to:

Personalized

With bass enhancer

With bass and treble booster

Emphasis on voice

Custom

Control the microphone monitoring level, boost the channel and chat volume, enable the noise gate, as well as controlling the volume of the tones and the indications of the device’s own menus. They are also compatible with Windows Sonic for surround effects with movies, games, and music.

Additional

The fact of being able to use them with a smartphone at the same time as with the console, means that we do not lose, for example, calls or WhatsApp messages, if we add to this that they will be compatible with the new Xbox Series X and S they give it a great Added value, however, that the battery at the time of this review, had more than 17 hours of use of the 20 that it promises.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 are now available at a price of $ 149 depending on the market.

CONCLUSION The Stealth 700 Gen 2 are Turtle Beach’s debut for consoles, they literally just lacked that they were compatible with all computers with bluetooth, to reach that ideal point of being a wireless headset with all the features that a gamer can expect, comfortable and with good battery life.

THE BEST Good sound quality

The Audio Hub app

That you can synchronize them with the smartphone while you play

Design WORST That you can’t sync them with all PC’s

Without 3.5mm input

Rating: 9