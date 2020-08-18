Latest newsTop Stories

Tutankhamun’s body leaves the Valley of the Kings forever

By Brian Adam
Tutankhamun's Body Leaves The Valley Of The Kings Forever

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Tutankhamun's body leaves the Valley of the Kings forever

The exterior of the tomb of the pharaoh Tutankhamun during the restoration in honour of the opening, at the end of 2020, of the Great Egyptian Museum in Cairo, it presented several cracks and missing parts, conditions are bad.

There Kings’ Valley is the geographical area from the seventeenth to the twentieth Egyptian dynasty was used to host the burials of sovereigns of the New Kingdom of Egypt. World-famous tourist destination, the Valley of the Kings was also read by the pharaoh Tutankhamun – although sarcophagi and tombs are still discovered today!

The restoration started well ten years ago and although the sumptuous tomb was a reference point in the area of ​​Thebes, where the valley is located and has never moved from there, the archaeologists (who discovered that the queens of Egypt smelled) have recently understood that keeping it in its original place would put the integrity of the grave itself.

The body of the pharaoh is hosted by well three tombs, originally placed one inside the other. The two external coffins, made of wood covered with gold and decorated with precious stones, are already on display in the Egyptian Museum, the third, in solid gold, and the one that actually contains the body of Tutankhamun, will soon reach them and finally.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, eight months to restore the grave completely. The reason why it was so badly damaged should be attributed in part to the temperatures inside the tomb, heat and humidity made up the well 30% of the damage.

Several precious memorabilia have been found in the tomb for a total of 5,000 objects that will be exhibited at the Great Egyptian Museum, which will become the largest museum on earth exclusively focused on ancient Egyptian civilization.

