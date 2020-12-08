TV or streaming, what will be the future of television entertainment?

The film and television industry is one of the most important and influential in the world: between the exorbitant amount of money circulating there and the impact on popular culture and current trends, actors and personalities of television – in Italy in particular – have always had a particular role in everyday life. Always remaining in the beautiful country scene, it is enough to mention names like Mike Bongiorno, Pippo Baudo, Gerry Scotti or Paolo Bonolis to “map” a fundamental part of the history of Italian TV.

Over the years, however, the quality of the proposed contents has gradually worsened both in the eyes of the larger slice of the public, i.e. between 60-80 years old, and – and perhaps above all – in the 16-30 age group, which slowly began to prefer less mainstream channels or move permanently to Internet streaming.

But what is the future of this content? Will the television industry convert completely to this (relatively) new world to bring dear and historic TV back to the fore, or will streaming platforms consolidate their position by definitively outclassing tradition?

A divided or converting market?

To analyze the phenomenon in Italy just look at the latest surveys carried out by various research institutes, first of all Istat (section Culture, Communication and Travel> Mass Media and Books> TV and radio): observing the data in the period 2018-2019in fact, it can be seen that the audience watching television broadcasts in the 6-24 and 25-44 age groups is decreasing much more rapidly than in the 45-64 age group, while over 65 the number of people watching TV results on the increase. This study is certainly not enough to determine whether young people are actually moving to smartphones, tablets and PCs to watch content on on-demand and streaming platforms such as Rai Play, Mediaset Play, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix or other, but it already allows us to understand that there is one growing trend to abandon TV.

Rounding out the picture is another Toluna survey from 2019 on a sample of over 1000 respondents, where the 56% of young people between 18 and 34 years old watch TV on demand or content on streaming services daily, while 48% of Over 55s use them several times a week. Specifically, Netflix is ​​the first choice among paid platforms (46% of respondents, but 59% of young people), followed by Amazon Prime Video (27% respondents) and Sky Go (19%). Among the free platforms, however, YouTube remains at the top with 56%, followed by Rai Play (15%) and Mediaset Play (13%). What is particularly striking from this survey is that 6 out of 10 Italians are not only subscribers to paid services, but have accounts on one or more platforms: the current reality of exclusives, in fact, requires users to register for different services in order to see the TV series and movies you want.

Another particular aspect concerns the perception of advertisements, a very important factor in the conversion from TV to streaming: over 60% of respondents said they do not like advertising, with 44% of young people always “skipping” it when possible. In the over 55s, on the other hand, perhaps out of habit, 1 interviewee out of 10 said they watched advertising entirely even if you can skip it.

Lower costs, better offers?

So if the trend seems to be to move to the world of streaming, let’s see what the fundamental factors that define this audience conversion. We currently know that the possibility of using much more content, even completely free of charge – see YouTube, Rai Play and Mediaset Play – and above all without frequent advertising interruptions is decidedly preferred by users, especially by younger people. To accompany these elements, and perhaps even in a much more evident way, is the price difference between TV services and streaming services.

Let’s start with the analysis of costs of television broadcasts: owning a TV is already a sufficient factor to force users to pay the RAI fee, equal to 90 euros per year, in the electricity bill, with penalties ranging from 200 to 600 euros in case of non-payment. But if you want extra content or more complete services, you can rely on Sky for 19.90 euros per month for the first 12 months, then 43.39 euros per month, for the Entertainment Plus package which also includes Netflix and allows you to take advantage of a very high number of channels. Mediaset Premium, on the other hand, we do not consider it since it will cease to exist in 2021 as it will pass everything to Infinity.

Turning instead to the costs of streaming services, therefore without calculating the free platforms mentioned above (which already offer a considerable quantity and quality of content), considering all the basic plans we have: Netflix at 7.99 euros per month – 95.88 euros per year -, Amazon Prime Video included in the Amazon Prime subscription (which therefore also includes Twitch Prime, Prime Music, exclusive offers in the e-commerce service and extremely fast deliveries) for 36 Euros per year, Disney + for 69.99 Euros per year, NOW TV at 14.99 Euros per month for Cinema + Entertainment or Infinity at 7.99 Euros per month or 69 Euros per year.

However, offers such as Prime Video Channels should also be considered, which in this case would allow you to replace Infinity with Infinity Selection at 6.99 euros per month, or sports services such as DAZN at 9.99 euros per month.

In short, by simply selecting two services for the world of TV and streaming, on the one hand we have Rai and Sky Entertainment Plus fees for a total of approximately 610 Euros per year (which however includes Netflix), against Netflix base and the entire Amazon Prime package, therefore many more benefits in addition to watching movies and TV series, for a base total of 131.88 Euros per year. If you want you could then add Disney +, or even Infinity, NOW TV and many other platforms, but in the end i costs of streaming platforms will still be lower.

Without considering, then, that some platforms also share non-exclusive shows, thus allowing you to select one of them rather than another based on your preferences, and also that it is possible to obtain exemption from the payment of the Rai fee if you prove not to own a TV, thus removing a cost now considered fixed even by those who prefer streaming.

The cost of the Internet connection should also be considered in this calculation, but since both Sky and streaming services require it to take advantage of the large pool of channels, we do not list it. We have not even mentioned many other services such as YouTube TV, Hulu and Chili, or for low popularity or for unavailability in Italy. But even in the case of a comparison between cable TV and streaming services overseas the situation would not change much: relying on the basic offers, in fact, by choosing the streaming platforms you can save around 50 dollars, a figure that, according to a Staples survey, is convincing more and more users to remove cable subscriptions to switch to Netflix and other online services.

However, the presence of another world apparently completely detached from TV must also be considered, but fundamental if we consider the younger age group of teenagers and young adults: Twitch.

The situation overseas: Twitch’s success

First of all, what is Twitch? Briefly summarizing its history, born as Justin TV in 2007 and then becoming Twitch.tv in 2011, the service immediately proposed itself on the market as the world of video game enthusiasts: anyone could and still can become a content creator, an influencer, an extremely popular gamer who can actually live in front of the PC, thanks to the donation system integrated into the platform.

Since it was sold to Amazon in 2014, Twitch has remained a completely free service but increasingly open to sectors completely different from video games: now we can talk about politics, so much so that Bernie Sanders and Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez often show themselves on Twitch trying to talk to their potential younger voters, but you can also stream fishing, sports, or even while walking in the mountains or visiting large cities.

In short, from all over the world and at any time anyone can watch what other people have to offer, a bit like YouTube but dedicated only to live broadcasts where, among other things, the public can interact at any time via the chat, to which the streamer himself can also reply. In the United States more than in Europe Twitch is growing exponentially thanks to interactivity with content creators and the simplicity of becoming a content creator alike, with the possibility of earning money from live broadcasts.

However, remaining in the statistics of those who use the content, observing the data collected live by Twitch Tracker we can see that the average viewers have gradually increased from 2013 to 2020 with a peak of about 2.5 million users connected this November, mainly due to the quarantine. Millions and millions of hours of content are viewed each month on an average of 85,800 channels active live at the same time.

In this growing industry obviously the most viewed categories are those of video games, but surprisingly, Music is also quite successful (many artists have relied on Twitch for their concerts during 2020) and Just Chatting, i.e. all those channels where you chat quietly with the chat and streamer.

In Italy this service is undoubtedly used much less, but it is not exempt from a success proportional to that obtained by streamers from the US or other European countries.

New generation, new preferences

In conclusion, without considering the mere statistical data on audience conversion, the quality and quantity of the content offered on streaming platforms is decidedly superior and more convenient: in Italy and the USA more and more people are choosing to take advantage of YouTube, Twitch and many others. free and non-free services, to watch TV series, films, documentaries, specific videos such as gameplay and insights or more. The world of entertainment is more alive than ever thanks above all to the quarantine for COVID-19, but the actual television it doesn’t seem to be the first choice anymore neither for customers nor for the industry.

As Mediaset Premium is shutting down to switch completely to Infinity, other channels also seem aware of the fact that the target audience has changed since the golden years of watching cartoons, films and many other interesting broadcasts. One final attempt to get closer to the younger generation is found on the show A piece of Lundini, very popular with young people for its approach to comedy today but broadcast at times that are prohibitive for different people, and not even the object of flattery or appreciation by the top management of Rai who, in recent occasions, have decided to move it or not even broadcast it .

Television may not be dead, especially in Italy, but it is clear that it is no longer the successful media platform it once was.