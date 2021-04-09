web
Tech News

TweepsBook, to save and classify the tweets that we want

captura74 730x408.jpg
captura74 730x408.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Many research works begin on Twitter, where it is possible to find links, texts, photos and videos on the most diverse topics. We can save tweets to consult them later, or to have them always present when putting the references of the work we are doing.

The problem is that Twitter does not offer many resources to classify and find the tweets that we save, so it is important to know external options that do that job efficiently.

One of those tools is TweepsBook, a Twitter bot that only requires three steps:

– Create an account at tweepsbook.com identifying ourselves with our Twitter account. Since it needs many permissions to work, I recommend using it with an account other than your main one, like creating an extra account just for tweepsbook, for example.
– Reply to the tweet that we want to save with the following structure “@tweepsbook bkm #tag”, where “tag” is the category where you want to store the tweet in question. BKM is short for bookmark.
– Access the tweepsbook.com control panel to see all the content that we have been saving, classified, as shown in the screenshot below:

TweepsBook

It is true that it is not the ideal way, because the response we make in the tweet that we want to save remains public, “dirtying” the conversation thread of the corresponding tweet. On the other hand, there are users who can limit who comments on what they post, which would prevent someone from using tweepsbook to save their content.

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

iphone

iMessage is not on Android because Apple fears that its users will abandon the iPhone

The trial between Epic Games and Apple has brought to light the strategy of the owner of the iPhone in relation to...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi launches a smart kitchen scale that you control with your mobile

Xiaomi surprises us once again with one of those interesting products that appear almost every day on Youpin, Xiaomi's crowdfunding platform. And...
Read more
Android

10 tricks to get the most out of Microsoft Edge Chromium

The new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge is the best web browser in the software giant's history. In addition to turning the Internet Explorer page,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.