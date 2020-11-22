TweetDeck can now run natively on Mac with Apple Silicon M1 chipset

TweetDeck, the official tool created by Twitter to manage and control multiple accounts from one place, has been updated to run natively on the first Mac M1s. This way, the platform can now be used without translation on the new Mac mini, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

Apple Silicon M1 will be able to natively run TweetDeck

TweetDeck has not received any updates from Apple in a long time, the last one was more than a year ago through the Mac App Store. Now, a new upgrade gives it native support to run without translation on Macs with an Apple Silicon M1 processor.

The new TweetDeck update comes after Twitter was updated with native support for the Apple Silicon M1 processor and received a new interface similar to the aesthetics of macOS Big Sur. However, TweetDeck does not include cosmetic changes, instead it focuses exclusively on the optimization for Mac M1.

In this way, TweetDeck becomes a universal application, which means that it can be run natively on both Intel and Apple Silicon. On the other hand, the M1 processor also allows you to run three different types of applications on Mac:

Apps for iPhone and iPad on Mac via Mac App Store

The Rosetta 2 translation allows you to run apps built for Intel Macs on Apple Silicon, which Apple claims work better on Rosetta with M1 than with Intel.

Universal applications, created for Apple Silicon and Intel processors and can be downloaded from the Mac App Store or from the web.

In order to verify which applications are native to Mac M1, you must go to the Applications folder in Finder, right-click on an application and select “Get information.” Then in the information panel you can see if an application is universal, from Intel or designed exclusively for Apple Silicon.