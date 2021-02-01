Tech News

TweetPik, a website to convert tweets into images

We live in a time where the presence on social networks is a very important issue for everyone. Brands, companies and content creators in general are the ones who take advantage of this the most, which implies that they have accounts on each of the platforms. Here begins a very widespread practice at this time, based on crossing publications between social networks. That is, publish the tweet we made on Twitter on Instagram or vice versa. For this reason, we will present an alternative to convert tweets into images.

Its name is TweetPik and through a process of only two steps, you will be able to convert your tweet into an image and publish it on your other platforms.

Convert tweets to images in just two steps

It is common at this time to see images of Twitter posts on Instagram. This content crossing has many functions and intentions, but perhaps the most basic is to show our presence in the other social network. This can lead to Instagram or Facebook followers to find us also on Twitter and thus feed our followers. So, converting tweets to images is a useful practice and to achieve this, we can do without taking screenshots.

Instead, we recommend using TweetPik considering that it has a two-step process that will allow us to convert tweets into images in seconds. Best of all, it is a completely free tool and does not require registration processes.

Once you enter the TweetPik website, the first step will be to enter the link of the tweet you want to convert, in the bar that you will see in the center of the screen.

You will immediately see the tweet at the bottom and just below you will have 3 buttons. Each one represents a background color style for the image. Additionally, below you will see a bar to adjust the size of the tweet. So, the second step is nothing more than defining these characteristics and that’s it.

To download the image you will only have to click on the download icon in the lower right corner of the image. So you can convert tweets into images in a matter of seconds, without installing anything and without taking screenshots.

To prove it, follow this link.

.

