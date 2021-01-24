Twelve Ways Macs Changed the World

- Advertisement -

On January 24, 1984, the iconic Steve Jobs company would be taking one of the biggest steps of his life. That day, he presented the Macintosh 128K in front of an immense crowd of people who packed the company’s shareholders’ meeting.

But the interest in this team did not arise solely through publicity – although the commercial ‘1984’ directed by Riddley Scott that was presented in the Super Bowl two days before the launch definitely helped to raise the buzz for the product. The truth is that the Macintosh was a machine that was coming to the market by storm, as it was the first successful computer with a graphical user interface, a mouse, and the ability to show you what a document would look like before printing.

This was the beginning of a great journey, in which Apple led in terms of technological innovations. Therefore, today we will tell you twelve things in which Apple Macs revolutionized the computer market.

Demonstrated the correct way to logo computers

Surely you have noticed that, just before opening a laptop, you see the logo upside down, and that once it is open, it remains in the correct way. Well, this was not the case until it was implemented on MacBooks.

In fact, even Apple used the logos backwards, as they realized that users were confused and tried to open the laptop taking into account the correct perspective of it. However, it was more important for the company that the logo be seen correctly from the point of view of other people besides the user. It was a marketing strategy that was replicated by other brands in the world.

Without Mac, there would be no iPads or iPhones

If the Macintosh hadn’t been released back then, the other Apple products wouldn’t exist today. The reason? The iOS software of these devices are based on the X of the first computer of the apple company.

And it’s not just about the software, but with Macs also developed the industrial design that the company would build on for its entire product line. Macs were definitely critical to the company.

Inserted the icons in the market

The first Mac was the first computer in the world to have a graphical user interface, so it was therefore the first to use icons. Its designer was Susan Kare, who has also been in charge of designing the icons for Microsoft, Facebook and other companies.

Nowadays, icons are everywhere and they are essential for devices, because with them you can visualize entire concepts and, in this way, improve the user experience.

Achieved Solid State Storage

Although the idea that a solid-state memory was more reliable than a spinning disk has been around since 1980, with the launch of the UltraLite laptop from NEC, it was thanks to Apple that the idea became popular. It happened in 2010, when Apple made it a standard feature on the second-generation MacBook Air.

Today, solid-state storage is the only type of storage that Apple’s line of MacBooks uses.

Microsoft Office was born on Macs

Yes, as you read. This computer suite was not born with Microsoft Windows, but with the Mac operating system in 1989. This first version of the suite was developed by Microsoft to include the Mac programs for Word, Excel, PowerPoint and an email application. It wasn’t until 1990 that a version of Windows arrived.

Included the bookmark inside the notebooks

Previously, when using a laptop, it had to be noted that a mouse had to be connected to the device in order to point. However, Macs changed that when they released their first PowerBooks, in which they placed a palm rest area and included a sizeable trackball in the middle called a trackball that served as a bookmark.

… And then they innovated it with touch panels

Although trackballs were useful, they were short-lived because they got dirty very quickly and were prone to mechanical failure, all regardless of the amount of space they took up. That’s why Apple released its first touch panel PowerBooks in 1994, which it called trackpads. From then on, many other companies followed them and applied the same technology to their devices.

Lit up the keyboard

Today, a laptop that doesn’t have an illuminated keyboard symbolizes that the company cut the budget for that device. Having light on keyboards has become so common for today’s designs that it’s hard to see one of these high-end devices without it.

Apple also helped this technological innovation to occur with the launch of its 17-inch PowerBooks in 2003, which featured a backlit keyboard and light sensors so that the user could type in the dark.

Goodbye to the old, hello to the new

The apple company has also stood out because it never avoided making drastic changes in order to provide the best quality and experience to its users. We began to see this type of decision-making in 2001, when the Mac OS operating system was replaced by the next-generation OS X.

We have recently had other similar examples, but in terms of processors, with which Apple has had a long history. First, they replaced the 680 × 0 to the PowerPC chips, and then the PowerPCs were replaced by the Intel. Today, the company has also said goodbye to the Intel to incorporate one developed by the company, the Apple M1.

Always connected to the network

Since 1985, Apple has been in charge of facilitating the connection of Macs with each other through AppleTalk technology, something that was not seen in the devices of other companies. When the original iMac was released, it came with Ethernet, an incredibly advanced technology for a home computer.

In 1999, Apple introduced the first WiFi-capable computer at Macworld Expo. To prove that it was not connected anywhere, Phil Schiller himself, Apple’s director of worldwide marketing, jumped from a great height on a mattress while clutching an iBook that was connected to the internet.

All in one

Integrating a whole CPU in a screen was also Apple’s thing, although what they really did was popularize it. Previously, the Commodore PET computer had been launched with this feature in 1977, but Apple made it popular with the launch of its first Mac. Then it did so again in 1998, with the launch of the iMac, and later in 2004 with the iMac G5. The latter was the one that defined the plate-on-pedestal design we are used to today.

Boosted bluetooth

With the integration of Bluetooth technology in phones, Apple decided to take advantage of it to integrate it into their computers. Thus, you could share information from the phone to the computer, first using Apple’s Bluetooth adapter, and then directly with the integration of the technology to the device. Today, this tool continues to be used by users of the brand.

We owe a lot to Apple for the large number of technological innovations and current facilities that we see on a daily basis on our computers. Now that you know all this, are you a bit more of an Apple fan?

