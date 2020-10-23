Twice as many civil servants are taking an Irish language certificate this autumn

A decision will be made next year on whether or not to run a new beginners’ Irish language course for civil servants

The number of civil servants taking the Certificate in Professional Irish has doubled this autumn, despite the constraints of the pandemic.

At this time last year 149 state employees took the certificate but over 300 have registered with Gaelchultúr for the autumn course this year.

“The Certificate in Professional Irish has been a great success over the last few years and the demand for the course has not diminished despite all the restrictions currently in place in the country,” says Éamon Ó Dónaill, Director Gaelchultúr Education.

“We have been offering the course both in the classroom and online for the past five years, so it has not been easy to transition all students to the online model this autumn.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath has said that a decision will be made next year on whether or not to run a new beginners’ Irish language course for civil servants.

Courses are currently offered to intermediate and advanced level learners under the National Framework of Qualifications but such a course is not available for beginners.

Since 2018, Gaelchultúr has been offering four courses to civil servants and awarding qualifications at level 3,4,5, and 6 of the National Framework.

Gaelchultúr’s Director of Education, Éamon Ó Dónaill, would welcome Irish language courses for beginners.

“Courses for complete beginners are not part of our contract with OneLearning but we do offer such courses nonetheless to cater for those who do not yet have the appropriate standard to enter Level 3 of the TGG.

“We hope that this preparatory course will be part of OneLearning’s provision from next year onwards,” said Éamon Ó Dónaill.

TD Mick Barry recently asked Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath in the Dáil what classes were available for civil servants.

The Irish language classes will be decided by OneLearning, the Civil Service Development and Learning Center, located in the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

OneLearning is responsible for providing training courses in various areas throughout the Civil Service and the Minister said that they would consult with the Civil Service training units on next year’s 2021 courses “to find out if there is a demand for a basic course. Irish ”.