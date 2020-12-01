Twin Mirror: the review of the new thriller by Dontnod

Sam Higgs is a man on the verge of a nervous breakdown. Since Anna broke up with him she decided to get away, some would say, flee from Basswood, from the local newspaper of which she was a leading investigative reporter, from the affections. Even by Nicholas Waldron, colleague and close friend, from the records on the dirty and dilapidated Pac-Man cabinet, main attraction of the local pub along with the watered down beer and brawls. And to think that he even had the honor of becoming the godfather of Joan, his daughter. Everything went up in smoke, lost in a cell phone that turned people into empty rings, until the day when a message tragically decreed the end of the exile. “Nick died in a car accident, will you come to the funeral?“, or something like that.

A moment too intimate to reveal to the player, who is accompanied by Dontnod on his journey back to his origins by car: outside the windows the pale and desaturated autumn, almost turned black and white of West Virginia, “Country road“melancholy, avenue of memories, a red carpet of dead leaves. The embarrassment of meeting people who have decided to archive overnight, forced to condolences and forced smiles. And then the sorrow of the loss aggravated by the suspicions of the daughter , called “Bug” by her passion for insects, too bright and intelligent for her age, to drink the story of fate, bitter and burning like smooth whiskey. Twin Mirror thus becomes a thriller with extremely human premises, a videogame Mystic River that delves more into its characters than into the murky of the story, moving away from certain “Peaks” to substitute psychology for the supernatural.

The Mental Palace

Crystal is the material that the French developers have chosen to represent the psyche of their protagonist, his Mental Palace, where memories and visions flock to. Clear and sparkling when it comes to fitting the pieces of the investigative puzzle together, frail and crumbled when Sam tries to keep his personality disorders at bay.

Panic attacks, dissociation and a very virtual representation of schizophrenia, manifested with hallucinatory states that transform the past into a tangible dimension, often populated by his twin, reflected in the mirror, voice in his head that has accompanied him since he was a child. “Imaginary friend” some would say. A personality who thinks independently and who often tries to push Sam out of his apathy, as if sometimes he is the player’s mirror. It is in fact in this psychological limbo that the multiple choices within the dialogues suddenly become representative of the mental state of the journalist, no longer freedom of choice, but real voices that whisper in our ears how it would be better to act, constantly in contrast between their. There is a moment at the beginning, outside the pub hosting the wake, where Sam meets Walter, his former editor-in-chief, who after a short chat asks him for a hug.

The choice is simple, reciprocate or reject it. This almost goes unnoticed, but it is a perfect example of how he experiences certain situations, perceiving both a certain innate emotional repulsion and the compulsion to behave following a social etiquette. It is not an in-depth psychological work like the one done by Ninja Theory for Hellblade (to learn more, we refer to the review of Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice), it is certainly a more Hollywood solution, smart, captivating, fictional but no less effective.

Thanks to its extremely comfortable structure, from contemporary graphic adventure typically Dontnod, that Twin Mirror often manages to create situations with enveloping involvement, re-adapting typical thriller situations (and in themselves easily readable and predictable, if you chew the genre) to enhance Sam’s mental characteristics through interactivity.

Investigation

Collect clues and then imagine all the possible variables that led to that result, seeing them flow before your eyes in low poly, crystalline projections, telling about extraordinary deductive skills through a simple and spectacular trial & error; or manage panic by finding yourself running into the meanders of your mind, looking for the right door, that of calm, of rationality, among the thousands of accusations, anger and despair that would like to be crossed.

Each scene has its own artistic and aesthetic direction, but above all emotional. Whether or not there are choices at stake that can influence the story, the viewer experiences them as if the keys of the pad were sharp, dangerous, despite a totally harmless gameplay in terms of challenge, but varied and sometimes surprising for how it transforms certain sensations, intuitions, psychosis into action.

The weight of every word, every act of trust or distrust gives an exclusively videogame consistency to the thriller, a dimension where it is not suffered but is faced face to face, in a story in which it is immediately understood that “the culprit” is not an omniscient and almost mystical entity (a storm on the horizon), but it is itself the product of the society in which it lives. An isolated mountain town with no prospects, where people have no money to leave and to stay, as told by a waitress on a cigarette break outside Cristina’s coffee shop, Sicilian ancestors and a flag with the Trinacria proudly visible on the walls of the room .

The roots well rooted in the stagnant water of the economic crisis, the inhabitants of Basswood withered like leaves arriving tired for winter, especially when an article by Sam opened Pandora’s box on the fraudulent management of the local mine, decreeing its bankruptcy and a devastating spike in unemployment. Pending accounts like uncovered checks of insolvent companies, waiting with open arms for the prodigal son.

Virtual acting

The whole ludo-narrative system would collapse, however, without an up-to-the-minute acting to sustain the pathos for 6-7 hours, and in fact the voice actors involved see and relaunch, offering not only a good performance but allowing themselves peaks of excellence from top-level production. . Anna and Sam above all, respectively played by Graham Hamilton and Erica Luttrell, seasoned professionals and character actors, curiously both credited in minor roles for The Last of Us Part II.

When both are on stage the atmosphere becomes dense, full of everything that was there and that could still be mixed with the tension of the moment. Regrets, affection, embarrassment, memories. There is chemistry, understood. It is distinctly perceived. It is then more generally the whole cast that is worth a tour of this corner of West Virginia, populated by characters who react in a very realistic way to Sam’s attitude (and therefore ours, influencing the following lines of dialogue up to turn in the crossroads narratives), perhaps even not very charismatic by choice, concrete and shy, perhaps simply tired of that life.

Much less engaging and overwhelming is the facial expressions, sometimes too hinted at to properly reinforce certain lines, always a little out of focus and unnatural, as well as the gritted-toothed lip-sync, a little ventriloquist; a perception certainly not lightened by the level reached by some very recent productions.

The most solid work, on a technical level, by Dontnod

Yet technically Twin Mirror makes a good figure, probably presenting itself as the most solid work of Dontnod and making us admire very suggestive views, albeit extremely limited by invisible walls and other architectural barriers. The suspended and gloomy atmosphere typical of mountain cities, the gray sky, the humid and whipping air that carries relaxing country rock chords, as if they were spores of sounds now absorbed by the ground. All in contrast to the abysmal and brutal electronics that with its deep and vibrant bass torments Sam’s thoughts in his moments of crisis.

The woods asleep waiting for spring that surround it and guard its stereotyped routine. A Basswood as disturbing, as motionless and unwelcoming as it is fascinating, for those who love provincial thriller, between Twin Peaks, Ozark and Fargo, points of reference unattainable but whose influence is felt and the player disposes well to the investigation.

A journey that turns out to be much better than the destination in the end, an ending on which we will avoid making any hints but which we have honestly found quite hasty in development for what were the premises, like those series that try to solve everything in the season finale, sending the story out of time. It is not so much a problem for the conclusion itself, at the narrative level (we have seen two, both extremely different in the staging, the same in the revelation but absolutely excellent), as a sudden change of pace, perhaps the result of the non-episodic nature of the project. Difficult to say, but overall the story is certainly valuable.