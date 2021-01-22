Twitch, a streamer loses all followers overnight – here’s how it went

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Imagine you are a streamer who has struggled to reach a certain number of followers and see the result of years of live shows disappear in one night. Well, this is what happened to a particularly young Content Creator.

In fact, according to what was reported by Talk eSport, GameRant and Dexerto, Nathan is a 16 year old boy who has been directing on his Twitch channel, mainly related to Minecraft, for over two years. Thanks to the latter, he has obtained a fair number of followers: over 25,000 people have pressed the “Follow” button for his channel.

However, on January 14, 2021 Nathan woke up to find his account with an even number of followers practically zero. As indicated by the guy in a tweet, the page dedicated to the channel reported 7 followers. This made Nathan particularly “turn up his nose”, leading the boy to repeatedly ask Twitch to restore followers.

In the end, thanks also to the great support of his fans (just look at the number of comments related to the tweet that asked Twitch to resolve the situation), Nathan managed to get his followers back the January 16, 2021. In short, in the end the story lasted only a few days and ended in the best way, but it was certainly a great “scare” for the young streamer.