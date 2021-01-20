Tech News

Twitch announces Participation Ceremony: the live event to remember 2020

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
2020 wasn’t exactly a year to remember. However, it is also the year in which Twitch surpassed 17 billion hours of content viewed. There will therefore be an event for remember what happened on the platform.

In particular, as announced by Twitch itself through its official Twitter profile, the 23 January 2021 starting at 22:00 Italian time (1pm PT) there will be an event called “Twitch Participation Ceremony”. Put simply, it almost seems to be some sort of Twitch-style 2020 recap, obviously all live. Some are seeing the initiative as a sort of “response” to the classic YouTube Rewind (which has been canceled for 2020).

The stream, which will be held on Twitch’s main channel, aims to celebrate “people, moments and goals that stood out last yearIn short, it could be an interesting event for those who are used to spending a lot of time on the streaming platform owned by Amazon.

Among other things, we remind you that Twitch recently launched the Recap initiative, which allowed many users to take a look at interesting statistics such as the number of chats sent, total channel points obtained, most used emoticons and most viewed channels. However, it seems that in the end the Recap never reached some users.

