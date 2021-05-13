Twitch downloads increase 62% in just one year

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

2020 was a record year for Twitch, the live streaming platform, but its growth continues unstoppable this year as well. Initially linked to the gamer community, where it is used above all to broadcast live the celebration of video game matches, Twitter has been gaining popularity in other sectors as well.

Twitch is a popular live video streaming platform for gamers

Diversification is being decisive for the growth experienced by the platform in the last year, as well as the push caused by the confinement derived from the coronavirus pandemic.

According to data published by the digital analytics consultancy SensorTower, during the first quarter of 2021 there were 22 million downloads and installations of the Twitch app for both iOS and Android. This represents a growth of 62% compared to the same period of the previous year, in which 13.6 million installations were reached.

The number of monthly active users of the app has also increased considerably. Although an exact figure is not provided, it is indicated that the growth is 69% between March 2020 and March 2021.

The growth has been uneven geographically speaking and in some countries the growth has been spectacular. This is the case of India, where in 2020 Twitch reached 2.2 million downloads, while in 2019 there were 320,000, which is an increase of 588% per year. Growth in the country does not stop, since during the first quarter of 2021 it has already added 280,000 installations, more than double the 114,000 it obtained in the same period of 2020.

The countries where Twitch has the greatest presence in terms of number of applications installed are: United States (17.6 million), Brazil (9.3 million), Mexico (4.5 million), Argentina (3.3 million) and the United Kingdom Kingdom (3.1 million). In the case of the United States, the installations of the Twitch application grew by 91% from March 2020 to March 2021, in a trend that continues in the first quarter of 2021, adding 5 million when in the same period last year it obtained 3 million installations.

.