Twitch goes fashion: Burberry will parade live on the Amazon platform

Burberry, in partnership with Twitch, the live video streaming service, invites its global community to follow fashion show of the new Spring / Summer 2021 collection live from the UK.

Burberry will use Twitch’s exclusive Squad Stream feature to broadcast the show in live streaming from a single window: guests will have the opportunity to experience the emotions of the show from multiple points of view and to interact live thanks to the Twitch chat, thus creating a personal and unique experience.

Born as a platform for online gaming, Twitch always offers innovative and cutting-edge content, embracing new sectors such as art and music. The continuous search for new horizons is realized thanks to the collaboration with Burberry, which has always been attentive to digital innovation. This partnership only symbolizes the beginning of a new path for Twitch, which sees it as the protagonist in the involvement of its community.

“Burberry has always been a brand of excellence in the fashion world and this collaboration with Twitch confirms it” says Rod Manley, Burberry’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Twitch offers an exciting new space where the Burberry community gets digitally engaged, creating the feeling of being in the first row of the show. It is an interactive experience in which guests can connect and interact both with our brand and with each other, experiencing the new Spring / Summer 2021 collection from different points of view.“.

“In this collaboration Burberry has harnessed the full potential of Twitch, creating an interactive and unrepeatable live experience”Said Adam Harris, Global Head, Twitch Brand Partnerships Studio. “Thanks to this project we have been able to make the most of the potential of the two brands, creating synergies of great impact for all fans.“.

The Burberry Spring / Summer 2021 show will be broadcast in full live streaming Thursday 17 September at 2.00 pm on the Burberry Twitch channel.