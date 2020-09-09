Twitch launches SUBtember: discounts up to 30% on subscriptions

If you are among those who usually spend many hours on Twitch, perhaps also due to the direct broadcast on the official Everyeye channel, the offer launched these days by the well-known livestreaming platform owned by Amazon could be for you. Indeed, it is possible sign up for subscriptions at discounted prices.

More specifically, Twitch is sending emails to its subscribers to notify them of the “SUBtember” (or “Subtembre”) initiative, which started on September 1, 2020 and will run until September 30, 2020. ‘last allows you to get discounts on subscriptions of any level to Twitch channels. These promotions can only be availed from the Twitch Official Site (and not via mobile devices).

The official portal of the purple platform reads: “Discounts (20% monthly discount, 25% discount for 3 months, 30% discount for 6 months) apply only to the first expiration of new periodic paid subscriptions, or to conversions of existing Prime subscriptions or gift subscriptions to paid subscriptions. They do not apply to existing recurring subscriptions, Prime subscriptions, or gift subscriptions not converted to paid subscriptions, or new single, community, team, or custom gift subscriptions. The offer is not available on the Twitch mobile apps. Ends 9/30/20 11:59 PM PT“.

In short, it could be an interesting opportunity to support your favorite streamers. For more information, you can consult the link in the source.