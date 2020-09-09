Tech News

Twitch launches SUBtember: discounts up to 30% on subscriptions

By Brian Adam
0
0
Twitch launches SUBtember: discounts up to 30% on subscriptions
Twitch Launches Subtember: Discounts Up To 30% On Subscriptions

Must Read

Tech News

Twitch launches SUBtember: discounts up to 30% on subscriptions

Brian Adam - 0
If you are among those who usually spend many hours on Twitch, perhaps also due to the direct broadcast on the official Everyeye channel,...
Read more
Tech News

Mark Zuckerberg returns to talk about Apple: “they have unilateral control on the app side”

Brian Adam - 0
Following the statements a few weeks ago, Mark Zuckerberg is back to talk about Apple and in particular of the practices that the Cupertino-based...
Read more
Tech News

Will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 sell triple its predecessor? here is the data

Brian Adam - 0
According to the Korea Herald, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 could prove to be particularly successful in South Korea. Despite high prices and...
Read more
Tech News

Google Pixel 5, strange variant 5s is shown in some photos that have appeared online

Brian Adam - 0
While rumors continue to appear online regarding European prices, technical specifications and launch date of Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G, which...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Twitch launches SUBtember: discounts up to 30% on subscriptions

If you are among those who usually spend many hours on Twitch, perhaps also due to the direct broadcast on the official Everyeye channel, the offer launched these days by the well-known livestreaming platform owned by Amazon could be for you. Indeed, it is possible sign up for subscriptions at discounted prices.

More specifically, Twitch is sending emails to its subscribers to notify them of the “SUBtember” (or “Subtembre”) initiative, which started on September 1, 2020 and will run until September 30, 2020. ‘last allows you to get discounts on subscriptions of any level to Twitch channels. These promotions can only be availed from the Twitch Official Site (and not via mobile devices).

The official portal of the purple platform reads: “Discounts (20% monthly discount, 25% discount for 3 months, 30% discount for 6 months) apply only to the first expiration of new periodic paid subscriptions, or to conversions of existing Prime subscriptions or gift subscriptions to paid subscriptions. They do not apply to existing recurring subscriptions, Prime subscriptions, or gift subscriptions not converted to paid subscriptions, or new single, community, team, or custom gift subscriptions. The offer is not available on the Twitch mobile apps. Ends 9/30/20 11:59 PM PT“.

In short, it could be an interesting opportunity to support your favorite streamers. For more information, you can consult the link in the source.

Related Articles

Tech News

Mark Zuckerberg returns to talk about Apple: “they have unilateral control on the app side”

Brian Adam - 0
Following the statements a few weeks ago, Mark Zuckerberg is back to talk about Apple and in particular of the practices that the Cupertino-based...
Read more
Tech News

Will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 sell triple its predecessor? here is the data

Brian Adam - 0
According to the Korea Herald, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 could prove to be particularly successful in South Korea. Despite high prices and...
Read more
Tech News

Google Pixel 5, strange variant 5s is shown in some photos that have appeared online

Brian Adam - 0
While rumors continue to appear online regarding European prices, technical specifications and launch date of Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G, which...
Read more
Communication

How to use Dropbox to back up your computer

Brian Adam - 0
Although cloud services are already a more than useful tool to save all our important files and not fear that anything happens to the...
Read more
Reviews

A new obstacle to quantum computers, and it’s everywhere

Brian Adam - 0
Maintain i qubits stable, the equivalent of bits for traditional computing, is the first and fundamental challenge to be overcome in order to finally...
Read more
Communication

Xiaomi launches the Redmi SonicBass Wireless: waterproof headphones

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has multitude of headphones on the market. Among the dozens they have, an important part of them are wireless, including some like AirDots...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©