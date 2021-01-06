- Advertisement -

Twitter today confirmed the acquisition of Breaker, a podcast application focused on social interaction.

Twitter Acquires Breaker Podcast App

The official announcement was made through the official breaker blog on Monday, as the company mentions that its team will help build the new Twitter Spaces feature.

Like other podcast apps, Breaker allows users to search, discover, manage and subscribe to podcasts. However, it also has its own social network so that users can follow their friends and also like, comment, and share their favorite podcasts.

Erik Berlin, the CEO of the company, has announced that the Breaker team has joined Twitter to help “create new experiences” on the social network.

After four years since its release, Breaker has now been acquired by Twitter. “We are now looking forward to helping create new experiences for the Twitter community,” the company says in a blog post.

Here at Breaker, we are passionate about audio communication and inspired by the way Twitter facilitates public conversations for people around the world. We are impressed by the entrepreneurial spirit on Twitter and excited about the new experiences the team is creating.

On the other hand, he also states that since Braker was launched, the various podcast applications have improved a lot., and you are sure that your users will not have much trouble finding a new application to listen to their favorite podcasts.

Leah Culver, Co-Founder of Breaker, confirmed in a tweet that they will work on Twitter Spaces, a new function of Twitter that offers real-time audio conversations through virtual rooms with other users.

Because of this announcement, for all users of Breaker, the iOS and Android app will close on January 15. The team suggests that people who have podcasts hosted on the app move them to another platform, as well as port their podcast subscriptions to other apps via Export OPML. in the file option.