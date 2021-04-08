Twitter allegedly considered acquiring Clubhouse for $ 4 billion

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Following the unstoppable success of Clubhouse, companies like Twitter and Facebook have started working on their own live audio chat platforms. Interestingly, it appears that Twitter has already considered acquiring Clubhouse for a whopping $ 4 billion, although the plan has not turned out as expected.

Twitter the only one interested in acquiring Clubhouse

As reported Bloomberg Today, Clubhouse has been in talks to raise funds from investors. However, one of the companies that has negotiated with Clubhouse is none other than Twitter. The report says that the two companies have held talks “in recent months” according to their sources.

Twitter Inc. has held talks in recent months to acquire Clubhouse, the bustling audio-based social network, according to people familiar with the matter. The companies discussed a potential valuation of approximately $ 4 billion to acquire Clubhouse.

Twitter and Facebook are already working on their own live audio app

Although Twitter considered buying Clubhouse, the company has already given up on that idea for some unknown reason. It’s not hard to imagine that the social network realized that its own Clubhouse alternative called Twitter Spaces could be even more popular without the need to buy another app.

Clubhouse was introduced in 2020, but only became popular in early 2021 after various celebrities like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk joined the platform. For those unfamiliar with the app, Clubhouse allows users to chat with others via live audio in different rooms. The application, which remains exclusive to the iPhone, reached more than 8 million downloads on the App Store in February of this year.

At the same time, Facebook, LinkedIn, and even Spotify are working on similar features for their apps. Bloomberg says that Clubhouse is still looking for investment, but the future of the social network is uncertain, considering the increasing competition from the most popular social networks of the moment.