Twitter allows you to share tweets in the Stories of other social networks

Until now, to share a tweet on other social networks, users had no choice but to take a screenshot and post that image in Instagram Stories – a very common practice – or on any other platform. This caused, in addition to the hassle in the process, losing any functionality on that message that, being nothing more than a photograph, could not be retweeted or “liked” from another social network.

It will no longer be necessary to take a screenshot to share a tweet on other social networks

However, Twitter has just announced an important novelty that “changes the rules of the game” and opens the door to tweets are easily shared in Stories other social networks. From now on, iOS users can easily share a tweet on Snapchat, and those on the Twitter app for Android will be able to do so in the coming weeks.

It is not the only platform where tweets can be shared directly. Instagram is also going to start testing with some users on iOS the possibility of sharing tweets directly in Instagram Stories. This can be a radical change when it comes to achieving more visibility for tweets And, in fact, it has been one of the keys to the success of TikTok: their videos could be easily shared on other social networks and instant messaging applications, which has given them a lot of diffusion and has allowed them to reach many more people that they have met the social network and has started to use it.

Oh snap! 👻 Sharing Tweets directly to your Snapchat Stories is now easier than ever. Rolling out today on iOS! pic.twitter.com/0LIHQhmCKu – Twitter (@Twitter) December 10, 2020

As we said, from this moment on, tweets can be easily shared in the Stories of other social networks, starting with Snapchat. Users of this social network will be able to touch the attached element to see the Tweet and the replies directly on Twitter. On Instagram, the possibility will be enabled in the coming weeks and will look like this:

How to share a Tweet on Snapchat from the Twitter app

-First click on the share icon in a public tweet. Protected tweets cannot be shared.

-In the lower menu options, tap on the Snapchat icon (the Instagram icon will also be enabled in the future)

-If you are connected to the Snapchat app on your device and you are not creating a snap, the Snapchat app will open directly from the Camera and the tweet you want to share will appear at the top of the Camera as a pinned sticker. If you want to use a Lens, touch the screen to activate the Lens Carousel.

-Once you have your Snap (a video or a photo), you can pinch to move and change the size of the tweet sticker. You can use more Snapchat Creative Tools right now including: text, stickers, Bitmojis, Cameos, and Filters.

-Tap the submit button in the lower right corner to share individually or in groups or to post it to your Story for all your friends to see.

-People will be able to see the tweet as a sticker in your Snap and can touch it to switch to Twitter and see the tweet and all the responses.

