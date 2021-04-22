Twitter already allows tweeting 4K images on iOS and Android

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Twitter announced that all users now have the option to view and upload 4K images from their mobile applications available.

To enjoy this new option, you just have to update the app and go through a small configuration in your Twitter account.

So you can view or upload 4K images on Twitter

Although the web version of Twitter allows you to upload high resolution images, its apps only supported a maximum resolution of 2048 x 2048. A situation that is about to change.

Twitter I was already testing the loading of 4K images from the mobile app for months with a small group of users, but now it is extended to all. It is not an option that is configured by default in our Twitter account, so we will have to make some changes if we want to enable it, according to our needs.

To do this, you only need to go to Settings and privacy >> General >> Data usage >> Images. In this section you will find two options to enable the display and loading of images in 4K. You can select if you allow this type of images when you have mobile data and WiFi, only WiFi or never.

The first option “Upload high quality images” is the setting for uploading 4K images in your tweets. And on the other hand, the option “High quality images” has to do with displaying 4K images, so here you will be enabling whether or not you want to see them on your timeline.

So you can use these configuration options to enjoy this new possibility that Twitter offers without posing a danger to your mobile data plan. And if you are one of those who share their photos of travel, food and others on their Twitter account, now you can upload the images in high resolution from your mobile so that your followers do not miss any details.

Remember that it is not the only option that Twitter has dedicated to images. As we told you last month, it is testing different ways to view the images from the mobile. A dynamic that seeks to solve the problem of image clipping, although it is still a function that is still being tested.