Twitter already explains why a topic is a trend, do you know how?

If you are one of those who pick up your mobile every few hours and go to Twitter to see what topics are trending, it is certain that on some occasion you have wondered why the social network chooses them or, at least, what has led to a conversation in which thousands of users participate at the same time. A news item, a hashtag, a comment … something must have caused it, right?

For a few hours, Twitter has decided that all users who come to a topic that has become a trend know what is the context in which this explosion of comments has occurred around them, pinning at the top of all those trending topics messages that help to understand it. That is, if everyone is talking about a musical group, we will only have to go to the top to find out the reason for that commotion.

All this new procedure will not be immediate and from the social network they warn that it will be implemented, or rather, refined and improved, over the next few weeks, when those fixed tweets are tested and respond to that need to put the relevance of that trend in context. So, at least, Twitter itself has made it known through a statement on his official blog.

Why is it trending?

New explanatory tweets of the trends.

Until now, many users accessed these trends on the social network and it took a few minutes to know the reason for that relevance, eagerly reading messages until someone explained the origin of everything. To avoid that problem, from Twitter they have decided that “some trends will have a representative Tweet pinned to provide more information on a trend immediately. A combination of algorithms and our selection team determine whether a Tweet represents a trend by assessing whether it is highly reflective and popular. ”

The origin of this Twitter initiative, to fix a relevant message at the top of the conversations within the trending topic, arose when observing the concerns of the users themselves, when they realized that the phrase “why is it a trend?” searched more than half a million times in the past year. So said and done, and “pTo help with this, “the social network has started the process to add” Pinned Tweets and descriptions about trends to help explain why something is trending. ”

These changes can be seen by iOS and Android users and they will be implemented progressively and widely over “the next few weeks” in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Egypt, France, India, Ireland, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Spain , United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and United States.