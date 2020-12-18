Twitter already tests Spaces, its function to communicate «with audio only»

- Advertisement -

Twitter already announced a month ago that it would begin testing a new social experience with rooms in which tweeters could communicate only through audio. The new functionality, which is named Twitter Spaces, has just been launched as a private beta and, during the next few weeks, some users of the social network will be able to test it.

Twitter Spaces is being tested with about 200 users of the Twitter app for iOS around the world

There are not many ‘audio only’ social media and those that exist, such as the Clubhouse, have not achieved excessive popularity and acceptance by users. The main challenge faced by these types of platforms such as Spaces is to ensure that the conversation occurs in a healthy way.

This also, in a platform like Twitter in which the fight against bullying and harassment, as well as against misinformation, have become the main challenges for the company, it does not seem easy to guarantee the safety of users in spaces where that communication occurs by voice and in which abusive behavior could not be detected as it is done in writing.

We will see how the Twitter Spaces tests evolve. At the moment, they will be developed with only about 200 users of the Twitter app for iOS. Those who participate in the tests, may participate in conversations between two or more people moderated by the person who organizes them.

To create a Space, all you have to do is press the “compose” button in the lower right corner of the screen or create a Fleet -the Twitter stories- and in the lower menu slide between the options to get to the Spaces, such as and as Twitter has reported through its official account for Spaces on the social network:

aye we’re live! what up y’all, we’re the team behind Spaces –– a small experiment focused on the intimacy of the human voice🧵 – Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) December 17, 2020

As a Space organizer, you can invite other users to join through the company’s Direct Messages, or even tweet the Space link or share it on other social networks. Anyone who has the access link can join, but only the moderator can control who speaks, he or who he decides. Twitter has indicated that it will incorporate more moderation options as the test progresses.

More functions will also be added, such as various emojis to react, and even a tool to automatically transcribe Spaces, thinking of users with hearing disabilities. In this sense, Twitter learns from the mistake made when launching its audio notes without accessibility options this summer, something that it later solved.

To be able to solve the challenges that arise and successfully launch Spaces, Twitter would be one step ahead of its competitors, since neither Facebook, nor Instagram, nor most of the social networks have an exclusive platform for communications only by audio. However, along with the security challenge, Twitter would be presented with an additional one: knowing how to take advantage of the advantage of being the first to launch such a product and position itself in the market.

Twitter should try not to experience a situation similar to that experienced with Periscope. The company launched the live broadcasting tool a year before Facebook did the same with Live, however, it ended up being more popular with users. This same week Twitter announced the closure of the Periscope apps, once it has already integrated all its technology into Twitter.

