Twitter announces suspension of accounts of users wishing Trump’s death in Corona

By Brian Adam
Tweets wishing to kill or injure someone are against our standards, Twitter (Photo: File)
Twitter Announces Suspension Of Accounts Of Users Wishing Trump's Death

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Tweets wishing to kill or injure someone are against our standards, Twitter (Photo: File)

The Twitter administration has announced that the accounts of users who have expressed their desire for the death of US President Trump, who is infected with the corona virus, may be suspended and blocked.

US President Donald Trump was campaigning so hard for next month’s presidential election that he contracted the corona virus. Corona has also been confirmed by President Trump’s wife and his election campaign manager.

President Trump has been hospitalized with fever, fatigue and a serious illness. All over the world, good wishes are being expressed for his health, but on social media, some people are expressing their desire for his death instead of recovery.

The social networking site Twitter has warned users who wish to see President Trump die of coronary heart disease in their tweets that such tweets should be deleted or their account will be suspended or closed. Can

Read this news item: US President transferred to Corona Virus Hospital

The Twitter administration has also stated that it is not allowed to abuse the health of anyone on our platform. Tweets about someone’s death or injury will be unacceptable.

