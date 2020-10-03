Twitter announces suspension of accounts of users wishing Trump’s death in Corona

The Twitter administration has announced that the accounts of users who have expressed their desire for the death of US President Trump, who is infected with the corona virus, may be suspended and blocked.

US President Donald Trump was campaigning so hard for next month’s presidential election that he contracted the corona virus. Corona has also been confirmed by President Trump’s wife and his election campaign manager.

President Trump has been hospitalized with fever, fatigue and a serious illness. All over the world, good wishes are being expressed for his health, but on social media, some people are expressing their desire for his death instead of recovery.

Twitter says it will suspend people who tweet that they hope Trump dies. Facebook will let you wish death upon Trump so long as you do not tag him https://t.co/Ngfo0aWkSQ – Jason Koebler (asonjason_koebler) October 2, 2020

The social networking site Twitter has warned users who wish to see President Trump die of coronary heart disease in their tweets that such tweets should be deleted or their account will be suspended or closed. Can

The Twitter administration has also stated that it is not allowed to abuse the health of anyone on our platform. Tweets about someone’s death or injury will be unacceptable.