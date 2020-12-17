Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksTwitter

Twitter backtracks and changes the way of retweeting

By Brian Adam
Twitter changed a month and a half ago the way to retweet the content posted by other users. Until then, pressing the retweet button opened a menu with two options: retweet directly and quote the tweet, which allowed users to add a comment, phrase, emoticon… when sharing that content.

Twitter allows you to retweet without having to go through the option to quote

However, since the end of October Twitter only showed the option to quote the tweet, and thus practically “forced” users to include some content when sharing. To retweet it without adding anything, you had to leave the content box empty -something that was not very intuitive- and most of the users were forced to quote the message, even if they didn’t want to.

According to Twitter, he was making this change to improve the context of the conversation on Twitter and that users could add their own thoughts and reactions to the content they share. However, the novelty did not get much recognition from users, many complained when it was implemented, and now Twitter has decided to back down, as acknowledged in his Twitter support account:

As the company has recognized, practically forcing to include a quote has not improved the conversation on the social network. Twitter has observed that it has not actually increased the context, since 45% of the tweets cited included a single word, while 70% of the citations were less than 25 characters.

This is why you have decided to re-implement the usual retweet system. Now again, when a user clicks on the retweet button, they will see the two options again, which allow them to directly retweet the content without adding anything else, and will have the opportunity to also add a comment. The ‘Retweet’ and ‘Quote tweet’ buttons will then be displayed again.

(Note: Twitter on its platform does not use the word tweet and retweet, which are included in the Dictionary of the Royal Spanish Academy of the Language and whose use is recommended).

.

