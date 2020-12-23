Twitter begins testing Spaces, voice chat rooms

- Advertisement -

When we talk about social networks, Twitter she is one of the veterans in our country. However, on many occasions we have seen how it has been singled out for being the environment in which certain conflict situations or unusual behaviors have been experienced. This has meant that for some time the company has been thinking about how to control certain things within the network itself.

A few weeks ago it was already rumored that Twitter was finishing developing a different way for users to participate in a much more comfortable and secure way, initially aimed at those groups of people who are more likely to participate. be abused or harassed through your platform. With this objective, what Twitter has baptized with the name of Spaces, a new feature that you are already beginning to test.

It is a function of voice chat rooms in which the hosts or creators of each space will have control to indicate who can go to that space or chat, who has to be expelled for their behavior and even has the possibility of being able to silence users in the chat, space or Space of which it is host.

Twitter knows very well that depending on the mood of each person, the same text can have several interpretations and tones. That is why it has preferred to give the possibility of these chats being voice so that users can express your emotions much better, empathies, etc. Something that with tweets of only a few characters is very difficult to express.

Pixabay

A good job of moderation will be important

For the moment, Twitter Spaces It is in beta version and although it is already beginning with its deployment for testing, at the moment it will reach hundreds of iOS users in the coming days and weeks. It is expected that others will arrive additional characteristics that are still in tests such as live voice transcripts, the possibility of sharing tweets in Spaces and similar reactions to the gestures we make with our hands while we speak.

Without a doubt, and taking into account other attempts at audio-based social networks, the work of moderation on Twitter Spaces will be one of the most important approaches to the operation of this new feature of the social network. On the other hand, Twitter is also making headlines for another series of features that could arrive very soon, such as the new Twitter verification and highlight those accounts that are operated by bots and not by humans, as well as user accounts that have already passed away.