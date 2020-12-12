Twitter brings a native option to share tweets on Instagram and Snapchat

Taking our tweets to other social media platforms has been quite an everyday thing for some time. For this, users have chosen to use from the classic screenshots, to specialized tools in this task. Using third-party tools references the impossibility natively, however this has changed. Now Twitter will allow sharing tweets on Instagram and Snapchat through its own interface.

This is a very useful function because we can do without other applications that take up space on the smartphone to do the same.

This is the new tweet sharing feature

Twitter is going through a period full of news that began with the arrival of voice messages, and then brought the Fleets. In this way comes the new function that through the share menu, offers the option of taking tweets to Snapchat and Instagram stories.

On Twitter, the trend of sharing tweets to other platforms became noticeable and the technical team decided to capitalize on it. They do this under the philosophy that a conversation should not be limited to one place, but that it should be possible to take it wherever we want. In that sense, taking our tweets to other social networks is a way to broaden the scope of the topic we are talking about.

To share the tweets on Snapchat, just touch the share icon and the Snapchat option will appear. By touching it, it will directly open the app with the editing window to upload the image.

The function is available from today on Twitter for iOS and in the coming days it will be deployed on Android. Additionally, the ability to share tweets on Instagram stories will only be available to a small group of iOS users. So, if you are an Android user, you will have to wait a little longer while this and other functions such as voice notes arrive.

