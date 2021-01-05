Twitter buys Breaker, a social podcast app

- Advertisement -

Twitter has started the year by acquiring the Breaker application, an app that allows interaction with podcasts and makes it easier to “like” and comment on episodes, discover new podcasts, follow friends, share favorite shows on social networks and many other functions.

Breaker will close on January 15

Breaker was founded in 2016, when the podcast boom we are seeing today had not yet occurred. Just yesterday we commented that Amazon also acquired a podcast app to compete with Spotify, for whom they are fundamental in its strategy. Despite the interestingness of its approach, Twitter has indicated that it will not keep it active.

In fact, the company is going to close in an accelerated way. Twitter is not so interested in podcasts themselves like Breaker technology and staff, so it will be deactivated on June 15. The entire Breaker team will join Twitter to, as the social network has announced, “improve the health of the public conversation on Twitter” and work on the new project for Twitter Spaces, a social network based solely on audio in which Twitter works, which has been testing for a few weeks and will allow users to chat in real time through voice.

However, its launch is not easy, since the company still have to solve technical problems And, above all, make sure that the conversation can be moderated to try to avoid harassment and bullying on the platform. The prohibited written content detection mechanisms are not valid for voice systems, so Twitter faces a significant technical challenge if it wants to guarantee the safety of the users of its audio platform.

Interestingly, Telegram has recently launched audio chats in groups, a feature that bears a certain similarity to what Twitter wants to launch. The Breaker team and the technology they developed will contribute to making Twitter Spaces a reality. Its technical director, Leah Culver, will also join the Twitter Spaces team, along with CEO Erik Berlin and the rest of the directors of the podcasting app.

