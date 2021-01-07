Twitter buys creative agency Ueno

- Advertisement -

Second acquisition by Twitter so far this year. After acquiring Breaker, a social app that allows you to comment and interact with podcasts and that will be closed on January 15 to integrate all its technology and human resources into the Twitter Spaces development project, the company has announced the acquisition of the creative agency Ueno.

Ueno was created in 2014 in Iceland and has more than 50 employees around the world

This agency, founded in Iceland in 2014, has more than 50 employees around the world and has been working with Twitter for years on different design projects. The social network is not the only technology company with which Ueno has developed online projects, but it has also worked for Google, Facebook, Apple, Slack … and many other large companies, as well as small Internet startups.

Now what Twitter does is integrate the agency from its own design, research and development teams. The amount that Twitter has paid for the agency is unknown, but the acquisition has been confirmed on the social network by the head of Twitter’s Design area, Dantley Davis:

Excited to share that today we’re welcoming the @uenodotco team to Twitter! 👋🏾 – Dantley Davis (@dantley) January 6, 2021

At the moment, the way in which will be integrated into the structure of Twitter Ueno’s various assets. The company has indicated that “in the coming weeks” it will hold meetings with the agency’s employees to find out their background, personal interests and see how they can better fit within the design and research teams on Twitter. In the event that any of the agency workers prefer not to join the company or do not fit into the projects, they will not be forced to sign on Twitter.

In any case, it is possible that this occurs in few cases, given the Ueno’s close relationship with Twitter, one of its main clients for years. Connections with the social network team go even further, as they also work for Medium, the platform of Twitter co-founder Evan Williams, and with Jelly, the Q&A app created and sold by Twitter co-founder Biz Stone. in 2017 to Pinterest.

What seems certain is that a large part of Ueno’s creative team will also work on the development of Twitter Spaces, the audio-only social space in which Twitter works and which has become one of its main projects for the new year.

