Twitter buys Revue, a company to send newsletters

Twitter has announced the acquisition of Revue, a company that allows you to easily create editorial newsletters, with content created by journalists or the media, who want to share their work and, at the same time, build a related community.

Twitter makes all of Revue’s premium features free to attract users to the service

The movement surprises, after the latest Twitter acquisitions, that in January it has bought two other companies but related to other sectors. On the one hand Twitter bought Ueno, a creative agency, and on the other, Breaker, related to sound content and podcasting.

Twitter is thus entering a new sector for the social network but in real growth, since in recent weeks many content creators have decided to launch their own editorial newsletters, in which they share content with the audience in a more personalized way and in which, in addition, they can monetize that content. Revue confirmed the acquisition on its own Twitter account:

The social network -which has not confirmed the amount paid by Revue- has indicated that thanks to the acquisition they will be able to “speed up” their work so that people stay informed, offering possibilities to writers of all kinds to monetize their audience , whether it is on Twitter or any other platform (a web page, a communication medium, an Internet forum …). Revue will continue, of course, operating as an independent service and will not be integrated into the social network.

Creating a newsletter in Revue is quite simple. In a modular way, links, news, videos, tweets … are added to create the desired story or set of highlighted news. It seems logical to think that a tweeter who shares relevant content, also wants to share exclusive content through this platform, or collect their best content of the week …

Revue allows subscribers to pay to receive the newsletter, but Twitter has already confessed that intends to launch new forms of monetization so that those who create content in the service can get the most out of it.

In addition, Twitter has indicated that all the premium functions of Revue will be free from now on, with the intention that more people are encouraged to try the service. In addition, it reduces the cost per paid newsletter by 5% that the company keeps.

Thus, the creators of newsletters on the platform keep most of the profit. We will see if in a few months it continues to be the case, but of course it is a way of promoting the acquisition of new users and the creation of newsletters now.

