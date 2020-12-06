Twitter closes its experimental app “twttr”

Twitter has announced the closing your experimental app “twttr”, which was presented in January 2019 in Las Vegas (United States) at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the most important consumer technology fair in the world, and which began to be used in March of that year. Since then, it has served to test new features and tools, some of which have ended up officially reaching the social network.

The «twttr» application, designed for testing and receiving feedback from users, has been in operation for almost two years

Among them, the nested conversations, which were launched but now will also cease to exist on Twitter because according to the company they lead to confusion. Other functions that have been discarded and that have not been definitively launched on the social network have also been tested, such as the answers identified with different colors.

The idea of ​​the app was good: to allow the users most identified with the social network to download this new app and to be able to check the new functions in the early stages of its development and thus provide feedback.

However, the reality is that, although at first a good number of testers did, the application fell into disuse after a few months and the company was not adding new functions that users could try. In fact, some of the most recent novelties, such as the Fleets – the Twitter Stories – or the Topics, were not tested even before they were officially launched on “twttr”.

Now Twitter decides to close the application, because it makes no sense to keep an app that nobody is using, neither the company nor the testers. In a tweet published on the company’s official support account, Twitter ensures that it closes the app to carry out other tests and experiments on the way the conversation unfolds on Twitter.

We appreciate the feedback you gave us through this run of our prototype app twttr. For now we’re turning it off so we can work on new tests to improve the conversation experience on Twitter. If you’re using twttr, switch to the main Twitter app to keep up with what’s happening. https://t.co/xq4emx9HeH – Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 3, 2020

