Twitter disables chain replies because they are confusing

Notwithstanding the recent introduction of “Fleets” (and the imminent arrival of “Spaces”), Twitter usually eludes deep changes in its platform. There are very few modifications that the microblogging social network has undergone in these years. In fact, for the most part, they are simple alterations of form in responses or conversations. “We asked and you let us know that chain responses are difficult to read and to join,” says Twitter. Well, in the last hours, it was confirmed that the bird’s network will reverse one of its “experiments”. Last February they launched the chain responses with great fanfare, but it didn’t turn out as expected. Apparently users (and I include myself here) find them confusing and complicated to use. Until today, thread conversations were displayed with linked tweets at different line levels indicating the order in which they were posted. We will return to the simple and chronological list of answers.

According to The Verge (He was the first to notice), the company decided to reverse the chain conversations due to constant criticism from users.

”Twitter expressed that it was considering threaded responses in August 2018, launched them together with twttr (its beta application) in March 2019, incorporated them into the iOS application in January (…) But it seems that the product change was something that users did not like it, so Twitter is reverting to its old system, “says the note.

“For now, people who use twttr will lose access to the application while we work on new features for conversations,” warns Twitter …

Anyway, it was the official Twitter support account that confirmed the step back. By wire, the company reported that chain conversations pass away.

Some learnings:

* the new look made convos harder to read & join – we’re exploring other ways to make this easier.

* you want more context about who you’re talking to – we’re working to add this.

* you want more control – we’re iterating on our convo settings.https://t.co/UzS08x4Jcf – Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) December 3, 2020

“We asked and you let us know that this response design was not the case, as it was more difficult to read and join conversations. So we have disabled this format to work on other ways to improve conversations, ”says the official tweet in response to another from the same account published in May this year.