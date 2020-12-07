Tech NewsApps

Twitter disables chain replies because they are confusing

By Brian Adam
0
32
Iosmac.es Bloquear Y Desbloquear Usuarios De Twitter 10.jpg
Iosmac.es Bloquear Y Desbloquear Usuarios De Twitter 10.jpg

Must Read

Social Networks

Charli D’Amelio: This is the woman who first had 100 million Tik-Tok followers

Brian Adam - 0
Charli D'Amelio is the most successful teenager on Tik Tok. The 16-year-old American was the first person to have 100 million followers on the...
Read more
Latest news

How To: How to Clear Your Spotify History

Abraham - 0
For a small private party for two or for the digital Christmas party in the office, you are looking for songs that you do...
Read more
Latest news

How Twitter tries to regain control of its own platform

Abraham - 0
Disinformation on Twitter: This problem has only grown in recent months and years. The network therefore fights against the spread of false information with numerous...
Read more
Latest news

Snapchat Spotlight: everything you should know about it

Abraham - 0
Instagram has copied Snapchat pretty badly in recent years . The Stories function that made Snapchat so popular is no longer a unique selling point of the Facebook...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Notwithstanding the recent introduction of “Fleets” (and the imminent arrival of “Spaces”), Twitter usually eludes deep changes in its platform. There are very few modifications that the microblogging social network has undergone in these years. In fact, for the most part, they are simple alterations of form in responses or conversations.

“We asked and you let us know that chain responses are difficult to read and to join,” says Twitter.

Well, in the last hours, it was confirmed that the bird’s network will reverse one of its “experiments”. Last February they launched the chain responses with great fanfare, but it didn’t turn out as expected. Apparently users (and I include myself here) find them confusing and complicated to use.

Until today, thread conversations were displayed with linked tweets at different line levels indicating the order in which they were posted. We will return to the simple and chronological list of answers.

“data-medium-file =” https://i1.wp.com/iosmac.es/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/twitter.jpg?fit=300%2C163&ssl=1 “data-large-file = “https://i1.wp.com/iosmac.es/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/twitter.jpg?fit=600%2C327&ssl=1” = “https://i1.wp.com/iosmac .es / wp-content / uploads / 2016/01 / twitter.jpg? resize = 600% 2C327 & ssl = 1 “loading =” lazy “data-srcset =” https://i1.wp.com/iosmac.es/wp -content / uploads / 2016/01 / twitter.jpg? resize = 600% 2C327 & ssl = 1 600w, https://i1.wp.com/iosmac.es/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/twitter.jpg? resize = 200% 2C109 & ssl = 1 200w, https://i1.wp.com/iosmac.es/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/twitter.jpg?resize=300%2C163&ssl=1 300w, https: // i1.wp.com/iosmac.es/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/twitter.jpg?resize=550%2C300&ssl=1 550w, https://i1.wp.com/iosmac.es/wp-content /uploads/2016/01/twitter.jpg?w=650&ssl=1 650w “data-sizes =” auto “>

According to The Verge (He was the first to notice), the company decided to reverse the chain conversations due to constant criticism from users.

”Twitter expressed that it was considering threaded responses in August 2018, launched them together with twttr (its beta application) in March 2019, incorporated them into the iOS application in January (…) But it seems that the product change was something that users did not like it, so Twitter is reverting to its old system, “says the note.

“For now, people who use twttr will lose access to the application while we work on new features for conversations,” warns Twitter …

Anyway, it was the official Twitter support account that confirmed the step back. By wire, the company reported that chain conversations pass away.

“We asked and you let us know that this response design was not the case, as it was more difficult to read and join conversations. So we have disabled this format to work on other ways to improve conversations, ”says the official tweet in response to another from the same account published in May this year.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

Best time for Tik Tok: When do you actually perform best?

Abraham - 0
When is the best time for Tik Tok? Knowing when your followers are most active will also generate more engagement. We'll show you how...
Read more
Tech News

MediaCoder, change the format of your audios and videos easily

Brian Adam - 0
Those who are involved in the work or handling of multimedia files are very familiar with the subject of formats. The...
Read more
Tech News

WhatsApp: how to get the animated stickers of Attack on titan or Shingeki no Kyojin

Brian Adam - 0
The fourth and last season of 'Attack on titan' is causing a furor in people who like anime. That is why several...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©