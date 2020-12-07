Twitter Fleets: Is Twitter’s New Stories Feature Really a Good Idea?

After a successful test, we can now post messages and posts worldwide on Twitter that will disappear after 24 hours. Although the Twitter Fleets have a different intention than the well-known stories, the differences are small. We look at the function.

Facebook, Instagram and Co. have successfully copied the stories originally from Snapchat. The function is extremely popular with Instagram because it is like a playground for snapshots and spontaneous short videos.

Twitter has also experimented with stories in the past few months. The short message service tested the so-called Twitter fleets in Brazil, Italy, India and South Korea.

The test was so successful that Twitter now has the new function makes available worldwide. Users can now post messages and posts that self-destruct after 24 hours.

What are Twitter Fleets?

In the Twitter Fleets, users can share photos, videos and texts. As with Instagram, stickers and live broadcasts will soon be added.

The word creation Fleets stands for “fleeting tweets”, which translates as “fleeting tweets”. They appear in your own timeline above the permanently received tweets.

Fleets self-destruct after 24 hours so that users can share fleeting thoughts and not have to worry about preserving them. You can’t retweet or like them either.

Product manager Kayvon Beykpour explains that – as with Instagram – you can only respond to Fleets with a direct message.

What is the aim of the fleets?

Twitter pursues several goals with the Fleets. For example, users who are new to the platform should find their way around it more quickly because they already know the structure from Instagram and Co.

In addition, the company wants to lower the inhibition threshold for shy users to post. In the test runs, Twitter noticed that new and reluctant users had accepted the Fleets well.

The fleets are supposed to promote communication. Apparently, Twitter hopes to generate more interactions through them.

“For those new to Twitter, the Fleets found an easier way to share what they’re thinking about,” say Twitter Product Manager Sam Haveson and Design Director Joshua Harris.

Because fleets disappear from view after a day, people find it easier to share personal and fleeting thoughts, opinions and feelings.

This is how the community reacts to the Twitter Fleets

However, the community does not take the Twitter Fleets positively. Long-term users in particular react with ridicule.

The German TV presenter and DJ Jan Köppen asks for example: “Twitter now with stories, Insta with guides and shops. Don’t we just want to bundle everything and call it the Internet? “

And also Titanic editor-in-chief Moritz Huertgen makes fun of the new function: “Consider presenting my best fleets to the Instagram audience.”

Another user writesthat the fleets would ensure stagnant likes. That could be a legitimate concern as users focus more on viewing fleets. However, the self-destructive posts are no alternative to the normal tweets.

So we should first wait and see how user behavior changes on Twitter.

Does every social network really need stories now?

In addition to Instagram, WhatsApp and LinkedIn have also integrated the Stories function, for example. But does every social network really need stories now? If you look at the reactions of Twitter users, the answer to this question should be “no”.

As a short message service, Twitter in particular should concentrate on these very messages. And messages don’t need a self-destruct function. However, Twitter seems to be moving more and more away from its original motive and to want to keep up with other networks.

If the trend continues, every social network will look the same in a few years (or months). Then the unique selling points of the individual platforms disappear. And why should we still be active in several networks?