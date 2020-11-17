Twitter Fleets, the “stories” of the little bird

Twitter has always been the most reluctant of social networks to profound changes. In almost 15 years of existence, Moments, Periscope and the expansion to 280 characters have been perhaps the only notable attempts by the celestial bird to update its service (When will the “Edit” button?).

Twitter Fleets, the 24-hour sky bird …

Well, in the last hours, those responsible for the company announced “Fleets”, with functions modeled on the “Stories” of Instagram, and with this they hope to turn the microblogging social network upside down. In fact, they intend to deepen the change with “Spaces”, a new function of conversations through voice messages.

That thing you didn’t Tweet but wanted to but didn’t but got so close but then were like nah. We have a place for that now — Fleets! Rolling out to everyone starting today. pic.twitter.com/auQAHXZMfH – Twitter (@Twitter) November 17, 2020

Twitter Fleets

There is practically no social network that has managed to escape the 24-hour “stories” (did they all copy Snapchat?). And Twitter will no longer be the exception. Since March I have been testing the function in selected countries. And apparently, the result has been successful, since they plan to implement it immediately around the world.

How will it work? Well, not very different from what we have already seen on Facebook, Instagram and even LinkedIn. They will be small stories that will be listed in a bubble shape, from left to right, at the top of the screen. The content will obviously be available for a period of time: 24 hours.

Joshua Harris, Design Lead at Twitter, explained to CNBC that the temporal condition of the message will drive conversations: “People feel more comfortable joining conversations on Twitter in this ephemeral format because what they are saying lives only for a moment rather than feeling like it is forever,” he said.

Twitter Spaces

“Fleets” is not the only novelty. The company also announced “Spaces”, which will allow users to meet in virtual rooms and communicate – in real time – through voice messages.