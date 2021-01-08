Twitter for Android already allows uploading images with 4K resolution, how?

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

4K resolution is gradually becoming the standard for the content we consume and, although TV channels (both DTT and pay) are still reluctant to make the leap, in practically the other areas it is already widely spread. And if not, ask the services that sell or rent movies, the latest generation video game consoles or streaming apps like Netflix. HBO, etc.

The problem with this 4K revolution is that, unfortunately, it has not reached the screens of our mobile phones and with a few honorable exceptions, the best they get is an encapsulated 2K. In any case, as there are many ways to consume this Twitter content, it is worth using the highest possible quality even if we cannot enjoy it on our smartphone.

Finally comes to Android

For all the above, you will wonder what what need is there to upload photos or images with that 4K resolution to Twitter And the answer is very simple: enjoy in all its extension the details and nuances of those images captured by (generally) professional photographers who want their work to look as they conceived it when they obtained that material. And those of Jack Dorsey, as they did almost a year ago on iOS, have also extended that possibility to the Android app.

The point is that Starting with version 8.76 (including beta) of the social network app, users can now upload 4K images to their profiles using the function of uploading those contents with that specific resolution. Obviously, to see it and have it appear, we will have to have photos with that quality stored on the phone, but even in those cases it will be necessary to tell the social network that what we want to upload is the full version, without loss of quality. Otherwise, Twitter will opt for another where all those details will be noticeably blurred.

After all, you have to remember that Twitter at this point works practically like WhatsApp where, to save data and resources in sending information, he chooses to cut the quality of the photos and videos that we add in his chats. Hence, the way to maintain the integrity of these files is through the specific delivery of that document as is, without modification.