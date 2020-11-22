Twitter: how to block and unblock users of your social network?

Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Whether or not you are an active user of social networks, most have an account on Twitter and we interact with the community. That’s why whether you’re an influencer or an average user, there will always be a time when you may run into unpleasant or spammy followers that you want to block. But how do you do it?
How to block and unblock users on Twitter?
If we can highlight one of the best functions of social networks and messaging applications is the possibility of blocking users. In a world completely immersed in communications, having control over who can contact you are basic preventive measures to stop bullying, trolls, or just undesirable behaviors and awkward moments. Of course Twitter is no exception and we explain how you can block and unblock other users.
Blocking and unblocking followers or other users on Twitter is very simple. After opening the application on your device Manzana or browser you must look for the profile of the user you want to block. There you must locate the icon with the three dots located in the upper right corner and select “Block”.
Once you have selected to block, a message will appear: “Do you want to block @user? They won’t be able to follow you or see your tweets, and you won’t see @user tweets or notifications. ” Then you just have to press “block” and that’s it.
However, if you have blocked a user for a long time and you think that it was enough penance, it will only be enough to unblock it. To do this, you just have to go to your profile, you must find your username or simply select the icon with your profile photo. Once there you must go to “Settings and privacy”, located just above the Help Center at the bottom.
When you have entered “Settings and privacy”, you must select “Privacy and security”. There you will have to go to “Silence and block”, then to “Blocked accounts”, where all the accounts you have blocked will be displayed and select “Unblock” … and that’s it!