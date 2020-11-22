Twitter: how to block and unblock users of your social network?

Whether or not you are an active user of social networks, most have an account on Twitter and we interact with the community. That’s why whether you’re an influencer or an average user, there will always be a time when you may run into unpleasant or spammy followers that you want to block. But how do you do it?

How to block and unblock users on Twitter?

If we can highlight one of the best functions of social networks and messaging applications is the possibility of blocking users. In a world completely immersed in communications, having control over who can contact you are basic preventive measures to stop bullying, trolls, or just undesirable behaviors and awkward moments. Of course Twitter is no exception and we explain how you can block and unblock other users.

Blocking and unblocking followers or other users on Twitter is very simple. After opening the application on your device Manzana or browser you must look for the profile of the user you want to block. There you must locate the icon with the three dots located in the upper right corner and select “Block”.