Twitter is considering including a “I don’t like” button

Twitter does not rule out the possibility of add a “don’t like” button one day or that allows you to indicate in any way that you disagree with a content. This was admitted by Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter product manager and creator of Periscope, during a conversation on the social network itself with another user.

The social network leaves the door open to incorporate a system with which to disagree with what is published

Beykpour has responded to publicly “criticism” made by Jackie Singh, a cybersecurity expert who has worked during the election campaign of Joe Biden, the president-elect of the United States. Singh pointed out that instead of focusing on future developments, the social network should try to solve the problems it has today.

The expert pointed out four in his message: bad behavior in a coordinated way, improve the user experience when reporting content or accounts, add a “I don’t like” button and avoid misinformation.

Beykpour’s answer leaves no room for doubt. While noting that options 1, 2, and 4 are the priority for the platform, he states that the third it is “something they are exploring”, leaving the door open like this upon the arrival of a possible “don’t like” button.

# 1, 2 and 4 are literally our top priority (making the public conversation on Twitter) and has been for years. We’ve made a lot of progress but still lots to do. We do feel it’s important to solve other problems too! As for # 3, this is something we’re exploring. – Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) November 17, 2020

This is still significant, because the directors of the social network have been blunt on other occasions when users have requested other functionalities. For example, Jack Dorsey, CEO and co-founder of the social network, a few months ago eliminated any possibility of thinking about a functionality to edit tweets, something that Twitter users have been requesting for years.

However, one is not so blunt about the possibility of have a “don’t like” button or some system to show disagreement with what was published in a tweet. Curiously, it is a request that historically many users have also made to Facebook, although in this case Mark Zuckerberg has not been very in favor of developing it either.

Be that as it may, the arrival of a “I don’t like” button on Twitter is not officially confirmed, that must be taken into account. The only thing that is known for now is that “they are considering it”, nothing more.

.