Twitter is considering introducing a ‘dislike’ button on its posts

Twitter does not stop the fleets that it released yesterday (its Instagram-style stories), we have to add new information that comes to discover that the changes do not end there, that They are preparing new functions with which to maintain a little more tension of conversations. Which we do not know very well if it is beneficial for the health of its millions of users or not.

And it is that far from facilitating that we all calm down, or that we do not receive too much bad news when we upload a message to Twitter, Jack Dorsey’s have decided to bring back an old YouTube acquaintance that, over the years, has lost importance until it goes completely unnoticed. It is the button of the hand with the thumb down, the dislike of all life.

Twitter is thinking about it

This information is based on the response of a member of the social network to a hater on the platform who, in a slightly exalted tone, has asked Twitter to stop developing new functions (like fleets) when what they have to do are four things exactly. Specifically, “(1) remove all coordinated inauthentic behavior, (2) improve user experience regarding harassment and reporting, (3) add a ‘dislike’ button or negative feedback feature, and (4) [combatir] misinformation [que] harms users. ”

# 1, 2 and 4 are literally our top priority (making the public conversation on Twitter) and has been for years. We’ve made a lot of progress but still lots to do. We do feel it’s important to solve other problems too! As for # 3, this is something we’re exploring.

The response of Kayvon Beykpour, product manager of Twitter, has not been long in coming and has answered question by question to the user: “The numbers 1, 2 and 4 are literally our top priority (make the conversation public on Twitter) and they have been for years. We have come a long way, but there is still a lot to do. We believe that it is also important to solve other problems! As for the number 3, this is something we are exploring. “

It must be remembered that this type of indicators of dislike or dislike have always been the subject of controversy due to the many problems that they end up bringing to a social network: users who may feel belittled, mafias that attack a content or profile with the intention of seeking to block it, etc. Implementing a button of this type is always problematic and that is why Twitter, while considering it, does not have it among its highest priorities. Although there we have the case of YouTube, which maintains it through thick and thin and does not seem to be causing significant damage.